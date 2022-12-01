All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Cultural Fete: Nagalands Hornbill Festival To Celebrate Culture & Ethnicity Returns After Two Years

Image Credits: Hornbill Festival

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Cultural Fete: Nagaland's Hornbill Festival To Celebrate Culture & Ethnicity Returns After Two Years

Jayali Wavhal

Writer: Jayali Wavhal

Jayali Wavhal

Jayali Wavhal

Digital Editor

She writes about gender issues, human interest, and environment.

See article by Jayali Wavhal

Nagaland,  1 Dec 2022 11:53 AM GMT  | Updated 2022-12-01T17:24:54+05:30check update history

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Jayali Wavhal

Jayali Wavhal

Jayali Wavhal

Digital Editor

She writes about gender issues, human interest, and environment.

See article by Jayali Wavhal

Organised by the State Tourism and Art & Culture Departments, the 10-day festival is named after the Indian hornbill, which is often mentioned in the folklore of most of Nagaland's tribes and is commonly sighted in the state forests.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

When it comes to celebrating culture and ethnicity in the northeast part of India, a few festivals stand out: Rongali Festival of Assam, Sangai Festival of Manipur, and Hornbill Festival of Nagaland, which is also known as the 'Festival of Festivals'.

After a COVID-19-induced hiatus of two years, the Hornbill Festival – which was celebrated virtually in 2020 and 2021 – has returned this year with preparations being carried out in full swing. It celebrates the numerous ethnic groups of the northeastern state and is organised annually from December 1 to 10 in Kohima.

History Of Festival Of Festivals

The state of Nagaland has 17 major tribes, besides several others found in its remote regions. Each tribe celebrates its own festival across the year to celebrate its significance and traditions: the Kukis celebrate Mimkut in January, Kacharis celebrate Bushu in January, Chakhesangs celebrate Tsukheniye in January, Angamis celebrate Sekrenyi in February, Konyaks celebrate Aoling in April, Aos celebrate Moatsu in May, Sumis celebrate Tuluni in July, Changs celebrate Nyaknylum in July, Pochurys celebrate Yemshe in October, and Lothas celebrate Tokhu Emong in November.

The Government of Nagaland thought that it was necessary for the tribes to interact with each other to promote the state's cultural heritage. Consequently, in 2000, it organised the first-ever Hornbill Festival as a mixture of cultural exhibitions, reports Outlook India.

Packed With Culture

Organised by the State Tourism and Art & Culture Departments, the festival is named after the Indian hornbill, which is often mentioned in the folklore of most of Nagaland's tribes and is commonly sighted in the state forests. The grand fete is held at Naga Heritage Village in Kisama, which is around 10 km from the state capital of Kohima.

All tribes participate in the festival to ensure that the rich culture and traditions are protected in the truest sense. The morungs (huts) of each tribe have already been set up at the venue and are one of the biggest highlights of the festival.

The ten-day festival is packed with cultural dose with the organisation of several events: ceremonial performances by each tribe, colourful dance and singing performances, crafts, food stalls, fashion shows, traditional sports like archery and wrestling, indigenous games, and art ceremonies, among others. A glimpse of the tribal culture can be seen throughout these events, especially in the exhibitions which showcase paintings, sculptures and wood carvings.

A grand music show with performances by local and international artists is also held parallel to the tribal festival in a bid to engage people from all demographics.

Hornbill Festival 2022

The vice president of India, Jagdeep Dhankar, inaugurated the festival on Thursday, December 1, which is also the 60th statehood day of Nagaland. A report by The Telegraph says that several foreign dignitaries will also be a part of the inauguration ceremony: Ambassador of France to India, Emmanuel Lenain; Trade Commissioner for South Asia & British Deputy High Commissioner for Western India, Alan Gemmel; and Australian High Commissioner to India, Barry O'Farrel Ao.

The festival, now back after two years, will contribute to the tourism industry in the state while also boosting the economy, authorities are hopeful. For the last two decades, besides adding to the state's economic prosperity, the Hornbill Festival has also helped tourists get an understanding of the state's culture and provided them with an insight into the ethnic groups.

Also Read: Manipur Sangai Festival Returns After 2 Years, Aims To Revamp State's Image Through Art & Culture

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Jayali Wavhal
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Jayali Wavhal
Nagaland 
Hornbill Festival 
Festival of Festivals 
Northeast India 
Tourism 

Must Reads

Cultural Fete: Nagaland's Hornbill Festival To Celebrate Culture & Ethnicity Returns After Two Years
'Work With Respect': Here's How This NGO Creates Awareness About Sexual Harassment Among Unskilled Labourers
Towards Innovation! Team Of 19 Students From MNNIT Develops Driverless Car 'CART-95'
BJP Leaders Share Image Of Flyover From Mumbai As Infra Project In Gujarat
Similar Posts
Towards Innovation! Team Of 19 Students From MNNIT Develops Driverless Car CART-95
Trending

Towards Innovation! Team Of 19 Students From MNNIT Develops Driverless Car 'CART-95'

The Logical Indian Crew
India Tops Global Minority Index Out Of 110 Countries: Study That Assessed Treatment Of Minority Religions
Trending

India Tops Global Minority Index Out Of 110 Countries: Study That Assessed Treatment Of Minority...

The Logical Indian Crew
In A First, Indore Plans To Issue Municipal Green Bond To Retail Investors For Solar Plant
Trending

In A First, Indore Plans To Issue Municipal Green Bond To Retail Investors For Solar Plant

The Logical Indian Crew
In A First, Century-Old Government Seed Farm In Kerala To Be Declared Carbon-Neutral
Trending

In A First, Century-Old Government Seed Farm In Kerala To Be Declared Carbon-Neutral

The Logical Indian Crew
Mahatma Gandhis Bust To Be Unveiled at UN Headquarters During Indias Presidency of Security Council
Trending

Mahatma Gandhi's Bust To Be Unveiled at UN Headquarters During India's Presidency of Security...

The Logical Indian Crew

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Branded Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X