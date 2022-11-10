Manipur Sangai Festival Returns After 2 Years, Aims To Revamp State's Image Through Art & Culture

All section
Caste discrimination
Manipur Sangai Festival Returns After 2 Years, Aims To Revamp States Image Through Art & Culture

Image Credits: Wikipedia, Manipur Tourism

Trending
Manipur,  10 Nov 2022 11:25 AM GMT

While the festival was earlier organised in Imphal, it will now be celebrated across the state in 13 places, bringing together Manipuri culture, art and traditions to strengthen the socio-economic milieu.

To attract tourists and promote Manipur as a world-class tourist destination, the state government is organising the Sangai Festival with all grandeur this year from November 21 to 30. Named after the state animal – an endemic and endangered species of Eld's deer found only in Manipur, the festival will return after a pandemic-induced gap of two years under the theme of 'Festival of Oneness'.

While the festival was earlier organised in Imphal, it will now be celebrated across the state in 13 places, bringing together Manipuri culture, art and traditions to strengthen the socio-economic milieu. The primary celebration will occur at Sangai Ethnic Park in Moirang, where multiple huts representing the tribal groups will be set up.

Strong Lineup Of Events

The festival will host several events spanning Manipuri culture, including a fashion show, Chief Minister's Sagol Kangjei Championship, Sangai run, Mukna, flower show, indigenous cultural programmes, handloom and handicrafts, International Polo Tournament, Arambai show, Yubi Lakpi, tourism pavilion, Film screening and Mixed Martial Arts, as per a report by Outlook.

While artisans and craftsmen from the state will exhibit their talent using indigenous handicrafts and handlooms, a themed display of huts will showcase the lifestyle of local tribes. The renowned martial art of Manipur - Thang Ta, a combination of spear and sword skills, will find a place at the festival. Sagol Kangjei, an indigenous form of polo, will also attract several visitors, organisers are hoping.

Besides the Sangai Ethnic Park, events will also be conducted at Manipur State Film Development Society, Ibudhou Marjing at Heingang, Bhagyachandra Open Air Theatre and Hafta Kangjeibung, Mapal Kangjeibung and Kangla Polo Ground, City Convention Centre, Mao, Khuman Lampak, Behiang and Khuga at Churachandpur, Makhel, and Food Park at Nilakuthi, Koirengei.

Festival To Give Image Makeover To State

Considering the economic dip that the state has seen in recent times, the Manipur government has aimed to use the Sangai Festival to revamp its image. They have invited delegates from several neighbouring countries. CM N Biren Singh stated, "We want to make Sangai a festival of oneness to strengthen the bond among all communities and showcase them for the tourists visiting during the festival. Boosting tourism in Manipur will be the biggest focus of the festival this time", quoted a report by Deccan Herald.

Biren also stated that several kinds of infrastructure development work had been undertaken to generate income and employ the youth of the state. He added, "Construction of the Sangai Ethnic Park is a long-term investment to generate income, and it will do away with the expenditure incurred in setting up the venue for the Sangai Festival every year".

The Manipur government hopes that by showcasing their culture, diversity, skills and talent at the Sangai Festival, not only will the state's tourism get a boost, but it will also generate several employment opportunities.

Also Read: Tribal Folks In Andhra Began Laying Road To Their Villages As Authorities Kept Neglecting Their Plea

Manipur Govt 
Sangai Festival 
Tourism 
Manipur 

