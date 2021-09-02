All section
Cow Should Be Declared National Animal; No Fundamental Right To Eat Beef: Allahabad HC

Uttar Pradesh,  2 Sep 2021 9:58 AM GMT  | Updated 2021-09-02T15:30:42+05:30

The court made the remarks, along with a string of other observations, highlighting the religious and cultural significance of cows and the need for cow protection, while denying bail to a Muslim man accused of cow slaughter.

The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday, September 1, said that the cow should be declared the national animal of India, and cow protection should be made a fundamental right of the Hindu community.

The court made the remarks, along with a string of other observations, highlighting the religious and cultural significance of cows and the need for cow protection, while denying bail to Javed, a 59-year-old man from Sambhal, who has been in custody since March on charges of allegedly stealing a cow and slaughtering it with his associates.

The court said Cows were an essential part of Indian culture, and the government should make laws to reflect this, reported Bar and Bench.

"We know that when a country's culture and its faith get hurt, the country becomes weak," the single-judge bench of Justice Shekhar Yadav said.

The court then proceeded to deny Javed bail, claiming that granting bail would 'disturb' society's overall harmony. The court said this is not the applicant's first offense; he has previously committed cow slaughter, which has disrupted societal harmony.

If he is released on parole, he will back to the same job, which will harm society's environment.

Why Should The Slaughter Of Cows Be Prohibited?

The HC went on to say that cows weren't just important to Hindus, they were also important to Muslim rulers during their reign. Cow sacrifice was forbidden in Babur's, Humayun's, and Akbar's religious festivals.

Hyder Ali, the ruler of Mysore, made cow slaughter illegal, the HC added, reported The Times of India.

Scientists believe that the cow is the only mammal that inhales and exhales oxygen, said Justice Yadav. In the 12-page order, he made various references to mythology.

The court emphasised that cows were the "foundation of our civilization" and that they were mentioned in the Puranas, Shastras, Ramayana, and Mahabharata, as well as their economic worth as the "backbone" of farming and other purposes in daily life.

Also Read: Madhya Pradesh: Viral Video Shows Man Slapping, Kicking Transgender Person; FIR Registered


