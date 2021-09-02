All section
Madhya Pradesh: Viral Video Shows Man Slapping, Kicking Transgender Person; FIR Registered

Image Credits: India Today (Representative)

Madhya Pradesh: Viral Video Shows Man Slapping, Kicking Transgender Person; FIR Registered

Madhya Pradesh,  2 Sep 2021 6:47 AM GMT

Editor : Palak Agrawal | 

Creatives : Palak Agrawal

The incident had occurred in the district on August 23 and the police have been looking for the accused, an official said.

A case was registered in Madhya Pradesh's Hoshangabad district on Wednesday, September 1, after videos of three men physically assaulting a man and a transgender person in a separate incident recently went viral on social media.

According to NDTV, the incidents had occurred in the district on August 23 and the police are looking for the accused, an official said.

The accused men in the two videos are the same; a man who wore an orange scarf identified as Arun Kumar, and two unidentified men. One video revealed that the transgender person was pleading with the three men and tried to reassure them that she did not spit on any vehicle, but Arun Kumar kept slapping and kicking her.

The other video showed Kumar and his accomplices hitting a man with shoes while asking for money and threatening him.

Hoshangabad Dehat police station in-charge Anup Singh Nain informed that the two victims had been traced after the videos went viral.

The official also stated that a First Information Report (FIR) was registered against Kumar and his companions under relevant Sections of the Indian Penal Code for "voluntarily causing hurt for extortion", "obscene act in a public place" and "criminal intimidation".

Also Read: Freedom From Notions: Assam Invites Transgender Persons To Independence Day Function For First Time


