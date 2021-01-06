Govt Announces 'Gau Vigyan' Exam, Syllabus Includes Misinformation About Cows

The Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog, a government body set up for cow welfare, has decided to organise a nationwide online examination on cows on February 25. Primary, secondary and college-level students, as well as the general public, can appear for the 'Kamdhenu Gau-Vignyan Prachar-Prasar Examination'.

The aim of the exam is to spread awareness among people about the indigenous cow and its qualities and benefits.





The examinees will get certificates and prizes after answering the objective multiple-choice questions (MCQs).



"Union education ministers, chief ministers, state education ministers, chairmen of Gau Seva Aayogs of all states, district education officers of all states, principals of all schools, print and electronic media, NGOs and cow donors will be involved in this mammoth exercise," RKA has said.

Announcing the first-ever exam of this kind, RKA Chairman Vallabhbhai Kathiria said that the exam will be held every year.

"We are starting 'Kamdhenu Gau Vigyan Prachar Prasar Examination' at the national level from February 25, 2021. The cow is full of science that needs to be explored. It plays an important role in 5 trillion economies of the country," he said during a press conference.

"Kamdhenu Gau Vigyan Prachar Prasar Exam will be an online exam with 100 multi-choice questions in Hindi, English and 12 regional languages. The duration will be one hour and there will be 4 categories," he said.

The study material for the examination has emerged as the most interesting part of this initiative. The 'syllabus' includes the occurrence of earthquakes due to cow slaughter, Jersey cows not being as emotive as Indian cows and much more, The Wire reported.













"Physicists M M Bajaj, Ibrahim and Vijayraj Singh have proposed the theory that animal slaughter and natural calamities like earthquakes have an interrelationship and research papers on this theory have been presented in many international conferences," the syllabus mentions.



The syllabus differentiates between 'desi' cows and 'exotic' cows and highlights the health benefits of desi cow's byproducts. It mentions that the quality of milk of Jersey cow is not at all good, but the quantity is more.

"Color of Indian cow milk is light yellow as it has traces of gold in it", a document that aims to offer help for an exam mentions.

The syllabus also alleges that Indian cows are hygiene-maintaining, "hardy and clever enough not to sit at dirty places". Contrary to that, it mentions that the Jersey cow is lazy and prone to diseases. "It has also been seen that they attract infection by not being hygienic enough," it mentions.

"Whenever any unknown person comes near desi cow, she will immediately stand," the syllabus points out.



The syllabus also claims that nearly all diseases can be cured by a cow byproduct. From acting as an infant milk substitute to a cure for psoriasis, it mentions how cows can help solve specific health conditions.

Mentioning about cow dung, the syllabus mentions: "In 1984, more than 20,000 people died due to gas leaks in Bhopal. People living in houses with cow dung coated walls were not affected."

"Africans for thousands of years used cow dung cakes as fuel. In 18th and 19th century missionaries taught them to give up this 'uncivilized' practice. People turned to forests for fuel and in no time the continent was bald," the document mentions.



Among other absurd information, the study material also mentions about karma as a deterrent for cow slaughter for beef consumption.

