'Some Become Doctors To Get Handsome Dowry': Jharkhand Principal Health Secy Makes Bizarre Remark

Principal Health Secretary of Jharkhand Dr Nitin Kulkarni sparked a massive row after he said, "People become doctors so that they don't have to work. And, some want to become a doctor so that they get a handsome dowry."

The Health Secretary made the bizarre comment on December 30, while addressing newly appointed doctors in Jharkhand. The remarks were made in the presence of state health minister, India Today reported.

Reacting to the comment, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has urged Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren to take action against Kulkarni over his "derogatory" remarks against doctors.



Image Source: India Today

The IMA referred to the officer's comments as "very insulting" to the medical fraternity and demanded appropriate action against him. Ever since the health secretary's comments surfaced, doctors' associations in Jharkhand have been demanding action against Kulkarni.

A joint delegation of IMA and the Jharkhand Health Service Association will meet Health Minister Banna Gupta to demand action against the top official's comments.



Also Read: With Widespread Vaccination, Indian Economy To Contract By 9.6% In 2020-21: World Bank

