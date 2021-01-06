Trending

Reacting to the comment, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has urged Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren to take action against Dr Nitin Kulkarni over his "derogatory" remarks against doctors.

The Logical Indian Crew
Jharkhand   |   6 Jan 2021 7:30 AM GMT
Some Become Doctors To Get Handsome Dowry: Jharkhand Principal Health Secy Makes Bizarre Remark

Image Credit: Indian Express, Pixabay

Principal Health Secretary of Jharkhand Dr Nitin Kulkarni sparked a massive row after he said, "People become doctors so that they don't have to work. And, some want to become a doctor so that they get a handsome dowry."

The Health Secretary made the bizarre comment on December 30, while addressing newly appointed doctors in Jharkhand. The remarks were made in the presence of state health minister, India Today reported.

Reacting to the comment, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has urged Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren to take action against Kulkarni over his "derogatory" remarks against doctors.

Image Source: India Today

The IMA referred to the officer's comments as "very insulting" to the medical fraternity and demanded appropriate action against him. Ever since the health secretary's comments surfaced, doctors' associations in Jharkhand have been demanding action against Kulkarni.

A joint delegation of IMA and the Jharkhand Health Service Association will meet Health Minister Banna Gupta to demand action against the top official's comments.

Also Read: With Widespread Vaccination, Indian Economy To Contract By 9.6% In 2020-21: World Bank

Trending News Editor

Navya writes and speaks about matters that often do not come out or doesn’t see daylight. Defense and economy of the country is of special interest to her and a lot of her content revolves around that.

Digital Editor

Shubhendu, the quint essential news junky, the man who loves science and politics in equal measure and offers the complete contrast to it by being a fan of urdu poetry as well.

Rajath

