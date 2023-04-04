All section
Covovax To Be Included On CoWIN As Heterologous Booster Dose For Adults

Image Credits: Unsplash (Representative)

The Logical Indian Crew

Ananya Behera

India,  4 April 2023 8:10 AM GMT

The Serum Institute of India (SII) has requested the inclusion of its COVID-19 vaccine, Covovax, on the CoWIN portal as a heterologous booster dose for adults in light of rising coronavirus cases.

The Serum Institute of India (SII) has requested the inclusion of its COVID-19 vaccine, Covovax, on the CoWIN portal as a heterologous booster dose for adults in light of rising coronavirus cases, according to official sources.

The letter was composed by Prakash Kumar Singh, Chief, Serum Establishment of India (SII), on Walk 27, they said. As a heterologous booster dose for adults who have received two doses of either Covishield or Covaxin, the COVID-19 Working Group, led by Dr N K Arora, had also recommended that Covovax be added to the CoWIN portal last month. The same has been recommended to the health ministry by Covid-19 Working Group headed by Dr NK Arora had to include Covovax on the CoWin portal.

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) approved Covovax's market authorization for individuals who have received two doses of either Covishield or Covaxin. Additionally, both the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the World Health Organization (WHO) have granted approval to Covovax, as per a report in The Indian Express.

World's Largest Vaccine Manufacturer

Covovax was approved by the DCGI for limited use in emergency situations on December 28, 2021, March 9, 2022, and June 28, 2022, subject to certain conditions, for adults, 12-17, and 7-11, respectively.

Novavax, a vaccine manufacturer based in the United States, transfers its technology to Covovax. The European Drugs Organization has supported it for contingent showcasing authorisation. On December 17, 2021, the WHO granted it an emergency-use listing.

Serum Institute of India is an Indian biotechnology and biopharmaceuticals company, based in Pune and it is the world's largest manufacturer of vaccines. Founded by Cyrus Poonawalla in 1966, it is a part of Cyrus Poonawalla Group. Although CoWIN, Indian government web portal for COVID-19 vaccination registration, is owned and operated by India's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

