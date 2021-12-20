COVID Omicron Cases May Outpace Delta Surge: Experts

With nearly 90 nations already reporting Omicron cases, Indian health experts believe that because of the high transmissibility rate of the new variant, the number of COVID cases of the variant might soon outpace the speed at which the COVID Delta variant was spreading during the calamitous second wave earlier in the year. As per experts, a third wave is likely to hit India which is projected to peak in the country in February next year.

A Veirent Of Concern

According to a report in ANI, evidence has pointed toward the Omicron variant being able to multiply at a quicker pace thereby resulting in the infection spreading at a higher rate. In fact, a study by a team from the University of Hong Kong found that the Omicron variant has been found to multiply about 70 times quicker than the original and Delta versions of coronavirus in tissue samples taken from the bronchus, the main tubes from the windpipe to the lungs, in laboratory experiments that could help explain its rapid transmission.

The report also suggested that it has been found that this new variant has more of the capability of evading the immune system than Delta. Furthermore, they have stated that in case a huge population gets infected by B.1.1.529, there is a chance to be "more of its sub-clans" in the future.

However, the COVID cases reported in the country have so far shown symptoms that are mild like sore throat and tiredness, with most infected individuals recovering from home.

Experts Have Their Say On Omicron

Senior Chest Physician at the Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, Dr Deshdeepak stated:

"Omicron has been labelled as a Variant of Concern by the WHO. Almost 90 countries have been affected by now. It appears to be highly transmissible. As of now, Delta variant is the most prevalent strain in the world but with high transmissibility, Omicron may take over the Delta variant."

Meanwhile, health experts who are dealing with coronavirus patients since the start of the pandemic have also warned everyone to continue strictly following all COVID-19 appropriate behaviour.

Also Read: Delhi Police Launches YUVA 2.0 Initiative To Keep Youth Away From Crime