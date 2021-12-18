All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Delhi Police Launches YUVA 2.0 Initiative To Keep Youth Away From Crime

Photo Credit: ANI and Unsplash

Uplifting
The Logical Indian Crew

Delhi Police Launches YUVA 2.0 Initiative To Keep Youth Away From Crime

Snehadri Sarkar

Writer: Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Delhi,  18 Dec 2021 6:11 AM GMT

Editor : Palak Agrawal | 

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

See article by Palak Agrawal

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Until December 15, 2021, over 835 youths have been imparted numerous skill training in South District under YUVA, out of which approximately 600 youths have received jobs in different sectors through job placement/fairs drives.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana on December 17 officially launched the 'YUVA 2.0' under the aegis of flagship community policing initiative of the Delhi Police 'YUVA' to try and keep the youth in the city away from crime.

As per the city police's press release, the entire initiative is taken to steer and engage street children and youth towards the mainstream society by introducing them with opportunities to understand their true potential through different development training, so that the youth do not venture towards the world of crime.

Inspiring The Youth

Furthermore, the commissioner also appreciated the initiative of the South District and said:

"Delhi Police aims to contain first-time criminals so that they may be motivated to mend their mistakes and help society in nation-building. Although Delhi Police is accountable for controlling crime and maintaining law and order for a peaceful society but through community policing initiatives like YUVA."

What Is YUVA?

The entire YUVA 2.0 initiative is yet another right step towards further strengthening this bond between the public and Delhi Police in dealing with the different obstacles of security and safety, Asthana was quoted as saying by ANI.

The official release further stated that YUVA is an initiative of the city Police to provide different job-related skill development and training for marginalized and underprivileged youth across all the districts in the national capital.

Under the YUVA 2.0, Delhi Police through its brand new YUVA Training Centers at Saket, Malviya Nagar, and Greater Kailash are set to provide a comprehensive training programme for young boys and girls in the retail and hospitality sectors.

Until December 15, 2021, over 835 youths have been imparted numerous skill training in South District out of which approximately 600 youths have received jobs in different sectors through job placement/fairs drives.

Also Read: UIDAI Set To Provide Aadhaar Enrolment To All Newborn Babies In hospitals

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Editor : Palak Agrawal
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
Delhi Police 
YUVA 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X