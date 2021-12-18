Delhi Police Launches YUVA 2.0 Initiative To Keep Youth Away From Crime

Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana on December 17 officially launched the 'YUVA 2.0' under the aegis of flagship community policing initiative of the Delhi Police 'YUVA' to try and keep the youth in the city away from crime.

As per the city police's press release, the entire initiative is taken to steer and engage street children and youth towards the mainstream society by introducing them with opportunities to understand their true potential through different development training, so that the youth do not venture towards the world of crime.

Inspiring The Youth

Furthermore, the commissioner also appreciated the initiative of the South District and said:

"Delhi Police aims to contain first-time criminals so that they may be motivated to mend their mistakes and help society in nation-building. Although Delhi Police is accountable for controlling crime and maintaining law and order for a peaceful society but through community policing initiatives like YUVA."

What Is YUVA?

The entire YUVA 2.0 initiative is yet another right step towards further strengthening this bond between the public and Delhi Police in dealing with the different obstacles of security and safety, Asthana was quoted as saying by ANI.

The official release further stated that YUVA is an initiative of the city Police to provide different job-related skill development and training for marginalized and underprivileged youth across all the districts in the national capital.

Under the YUVA 2.0, Delhi Police through its brand new YUVA Training Centers at Saket, Malviya Nagar, and Greater Kailash are set to provide a comprehensive training programme for young boys and girls in the retail and hospitality sectors.

Until December 15, 2021, over 835 youths have been imparted numerous skill training in South District out of which approximately 600 youths have received jobs in different sectors through job placement/fairs drives.

