COVID Deaths Rise At Same Rate As Daily Cases In India

From March 29 to April 4, 2974 deaths were recorded, an increase of 59 per cent as compared to 1874 in the previous week.

The Logical Indian Crew
Delhi   |   6 April 2021 9:42 AM GMT / Updated : 2021-04-06T15:14:02+05:30
Writer : Sanya Kakkar | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Abhishek M
Image Credits: Zee News




 



 


Amid the second wave of the pandemic, the number of fatalities due to COVID-19 have risen at the same rate as the rise in the number of cases. Since March 8, the seven-day average of daily cases and COVID deaths surged by almost 345%.

Daily deaths have increased from 96 on March 8 to 425 on April 04.

Although from February 8 to March 8, the number of daily cases increased, there was no increase in fatalities. But this has changed drastically in the past week.

From March 29 to April 4, 2974 deaths were recorded, an increase of 59 per cent as compared to 1874 in the week before. In the two weeks before this, there was the sharpest increase in fatalities since the pandemic started.

While Maharashtra reported 47,288 cases, almost 50 per cent of the national count of 96.517 cases on Monday, Chhattisgarh saw a massive surge. With more than 7302 cases on Monday, Chhattisgarh is now the second state with more than 7000 cases.

Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Punjab account for almost 75.88 per cent of the total active COVID cases, with Maharashtra alone accounting for almost 58.23 of the active workload, The Times of India reported.

The Union Health Ministry on Tuesday confirmed over 8.31 crore vaccinations so far, including 43,00,966 vaccinations yesterday, which is the highest single-day coverage so far, Hindustan Times reported.

Meanwhile, with 96,982 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, India's total case tally jumped to 1,26,86,049. With 50,143 discharges hours on Tuesday, the total recoveries stood at 1,17,32,279. As of now, India has 7,88,223 active cases. The death toll has risen to 1,65,547, with 446 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Sanya Kakkar

(Remote Intern)

She is a travel enthusiast. Keeps travelling, seeking adventure and ways to learn from and interact with cultures which are very different from her own. She particularly drawn to ancient traditions which are still surviving and evolving. To stories of people working in unique, challenging environments and those who live in close bond with nature. Her main goal as a journalist is to create combine a sense of story which conveys the truth.

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Digital Editor

Shubhendu, the quint essential news junky, the man who loves science and politics in equal measure and offers the complete contrast to it by being a fan of urdu poetry as well.

Abhishek M

Creative Producer

" An engineer by profession, Abhishek is the creative producer of the team, graphic designing is his passion and travelling his get away. In more ways than one, he makes the content visually appealing."

