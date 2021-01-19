Over 3.5 Lakh Vaccinated Against COVID In India, 580 Adverse Reaction Cases Reported So Far

On day 3 of the mass vaccination drive in India, approximately 3.8 lakh people received the vaccine against novel Coronavirus, of which 580 adverse effects were reported.

"A total of 3,81,305 people were vaccinated till 5 pm on Monday. On Monday, 1,48,266 people received the vaccine shot out of which 8,656 people were from Bihar, 1,822 from Assam, 36,888 from Karnataka, 7,070 from Kerala, 6,665 from Madhya Pradesh, 7,628 from Tamil Nadu, 10,352 from Telangana, 11,588 from West Bengal and in the National Capital 3,111 people were vaccinated," Manohar Agnani, Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Health citing a provisional report said.

Answering to a question related to adverse effects, Agnani said, "580 cases of adverse events following immunisation (AEFIs) and seven hospitalisations have been so far reported in the country. Uttrakhand AEFI case stable right now and is in under observation at AIIMS, Rishikesh and in Chattisgarh, one person is also under observation at the Government Medical College, Rajnandgaon."

In Karnataka, at least two cases have been reported out of which one is under observation at District Hospital, Chitradurga and the second person is in under observation at General Hospital Challakere, Chitradurga.

"Not a single case of serious AEFI attributable to vaccination have been reported in the country till now," Agnani said.

In Delhi, there has been a sharp decline in the vaccination drive after one severe and 50 minor cases of adverse effects of vaccination were reported on Saturday. Only 3,600 healthcare workers received the COVID-19 vaccine shots which is less than the number of people who received the vaccine on January 16.

Earlier, each vaccination site was advised not to cater more than 100 beneficiaries a day.

"Two persons died after taking COVID-19 vaccine in Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka. Death of the UP resident is not related to vaccination while a post mortem is planned today for the second person," Agnani added.

Of the two deaths reported, death of the 52-year-old male from Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad is not related to vaccination as per the post mortem report. The man died due to cardiopulmonary disease, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said in a statement.

The second death was of a male person aged 43 years, who was a resident of Bellary, Karnataka. The cause of death was an anterior wall infarction with cardiopulmonary failure.

India started the world's largest COVID-19 vaccination drive on Saturday. Sanitation worker Manish Kumar became the first in the country to be vaccinated against coronavirus on Saturday. Kumar had received his vaccine shot at New Delhi's (AIIMS).

The country aims to inoculate nearly 30 crore people with two doses of its COVID vaccines in the first six to eight months of 2021.

