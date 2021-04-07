Trending

'COVID-19 Vaccine Stock To Run Out In Three Days, Need More Doses': Maharashtra To Centre

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Wednesday said that the state needs 40 lakh vaccines per week if they have to inoculate five lakh people, while right now only 14 lakh vaccines are left.

The Logical Indian Crew
Maharashtra   |   7 April 2021 12:59 PM GMT
Writer : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Editor : Rakshitha R | Creatives : Shubhendu Deshmukh
COVID-19 Vaccine Stock To Run Out In Three Days, Need More Doses: Maharashtra To Centre
Image Credits: Live Mint

Vaccine stocks in inoculation centres at various locations in Maharasthra may run out in the next three days, state health minister Rajesh Tope said on Wednesday.

Tope said people were sent back due to vaccine shortage and some vaccination centres had to be shut down. He also said that the Maharashtra government had asked the Centre to send more vaccines and demanded that people between 20 to 40 years of age be vaccinated on priority.

"We do not have enough vaccine doses at various vaccination centres, and people have to be sent back due to a shortage of doses. We have demanded from the Centre that people of age group 20-40 years must be vaccinated on priority," news agency Asia News International quoted Tope as saying.

He also said that the state needs 40 lakh vaccines per week if they have to inoculate five lakh people, while right now, only 14 lakh vaccines are left. "We've asked for 40 lakh more vaccine doses per week. I'm not saying that the Center is not giving us vaccines, but the speed of delivery of vaccines is slow."

Maharashtra is one of the worst-affected states in both the first and the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic contributing nearly half the daily cases across India. The state recorded about 55,000 cases on Tuesday, the second-highest this week after 57,000 cases reported on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Mumbai civic body has also reported a shortage of vaccines and said that they have only one lakh doses of Covishield left, reported NDTV.

On Monday, Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked 1.5 crore vaccines to inoculate all people above 45 years of age in six districts within three weeks. He had also requested the PM to open vaccination for all people above 25 years of age.

Also Read: Weekend Lockdown, Night Curfew: Maharashtra Announces Fresh Restrictions To Fight COVID-19

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Shubhendu Deshmukh

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Digital Editor

Shubhendu, the quint essential news junky, the man who loves science and politics in equal measure and offers the complete contrast to it by being a fan of urdu poetry as well.

Rakshitha R

Rakshitha R

Digital Editor

Rakshitha an engineer turned passionate journalist with an inclination for poetry, creative writing, movies, fiction, mountains and seclusion. Not a part of the social process but existential.

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Digital Editor

Shubhendu, the quint essential news junky, the man who loves science and politics in equal measure and offers the complete contrast to it by being a fan of urdu poetry as well.

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian