Weekend Lockdown, Night Curfew: Maharashtra Announces Fresh Restrictions To Fight COVID-19

The Uddhav Thackeray-led government in Maharashtra government on Sunday, April 4, announced fresh restrictions including a night curfew and a lockdown over the weekends amid a sharp spike in coronavirus cases in the state.

The restrictions include a curfew from 8 pm to 7 am; ban on gatherings of five or more people; malls, restaurants, bars and places of worship to be shut; home delivery and essential services to be allowed. Everything except essential services will be shut on weekends.

Industrial operations and construction activity will be permitted and restrictions to prevent crowding in vegetable markets will be brought in.

The state government has ordered that labourers who are infected with COVID-19 cannot be sacked. The firm will have to pay them their full salary even during the sick leave period, the government directed.

As per the government orders, societies with more than 5 positive patients will be declared a containment zone and the entry of outsiders will be barred.

Film shoots will be permitted, however, theatres will be closed and public transport will run at 50 per cent capacity, reported NDTV.

Termed as 'Break the Chain Restrictions', these curbs will remain in place till April 30. The restrictions were announced after Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray led a cabinet meeting on Sunday to discuss the rising COVID cases in the state.

Maharashtra reported nearly 50,000 new cases on Saturday, April 3, accounting for nearly 60 per cent of all cases reported from across the country that day. Mumbai reported more than 11,000 cases on Sunday - the highest in a day since the pandemic began in December 2019.

Pune also reported sharp rise in COVID figures. The district administration in Pune on April 2 ordered a 12-hour night curfew and the shutting down of shopping malls, religious places, and hotels and bars for a week, as well as that of public buses.



At least eight of the 10 worst-affected districts in the country are from Maharashtra as of now.

Maharashtra has reported 57 per cent of the total cases and 47 per cent of the deaths in the country over the last two weeks. The state's medical infrastructure is also reeling under pressure amid the rising number of infections in the state.

After a high-level meeting on Sunday, the central government has decided to send central medical teams to Maharashtra, Punjab and Chhattisgarh amid the alarming COVID spike in the states.

