COVID-19: India Records 93,337 New Cases, 513 Deaths, Highest Rise Since September

Amid the continuing surge in the COVID-19 infections, India's recorded 93,337 daily COVID-19 infections on Saturday, April 3, for the first time in over four months.



For the first time since December 4, daily fatalities crossed 500, with 513 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

According to data compiled by The Times of India from state governments, the Saturday tally was the highest single-day tally of cases since September 19. Earlier the highest daily count ever reported in the country was 98,795 on September 17 last year.

On Friday, India had nearly 89,000 daily cases, the highest globally, ahead of the United States (70,024) and Brazil (69,662). This was the first day since October last year that India's cases were the highest in the world, according to worldometers.info.

In terms of the seven-day rolling average of daily cases, India on Friday recorded nearly 69,000 cases, which was second only to Brazil's count of 72,238 cases. With the tally rising to 73,201 on Saturday, India is expected to surpass Brazil as the South American country graph had been declining recently.

On October 19 last year, India's seven-day average of daily cases was the highest globally, before the US had become the world's leading coronavirus hotspot due to a major increase in cases.

Even in the second wave, Maharashtra remains one of the worst affected with 49,447 new cases on Saturday, the third new all-time high in as many days. There were also 277 deaths in the state, the most since October 16, when there were 308.



Mumbai also saw the highest-ever single-day surge, with 9,108 cases. The virus took the lives of 27 people in the city, the highest since November 4.

Although Maharashtra was ahead of the rest of the country in terms of cases, other states also saw a rapid increase. On Saturday, India recorded 43,630 new cases, up from 41,161 cases the day before when the total cases surpassed 40,000 for the first time since November.

Besides Maharashtra, three other states recorded their highest-ever daily case count on Saturday. Chhattisgarh recorded 5,818 cases, Madhya Pradesh recorded 2,839 cases, and Gujarat recorded 2,815 cases.

Eleven other states/union territories reported the highest regular case counts this year.

Some of the states include Tamil Nadu, which had 3,446 new cases, the highest since October 19, and Uttar Pradesh, which recorded 3,290 new cases since October 11.

Apart from that, Haryana recorded 1,959 cases (highest since November 28), Bengal 1,736 (highest since December 20), Rajasthan 1,675 (December 7), Andhra Pradesh 1,398 (November 17), Telangana 1,078 (November 11), Jharkhand 873 (September 1), Bihar 836 (November 9), Himachal Pradesh 418 (December 18) and Chandigarh 310 (September 16).

