Incidentally, Atiya was one of the six petitioners in the Supreme Court against instant triple talaq, way back in August 2017.

The Logical Indian Crew
Uttar Pradesh   |   3 April 2021 12:01 PM GMT / Updated : 2021-04-03T20:52:05+05:30
Writer : Sanya Kakkar | Editor : Prateek Gautam | Creatives : Rajath
UP: Atiya Sabri, Triple Talaq Petitioner, Wins Alimony Battle, Urges More Women To Join Fight

Image Credit: The Times Of India

In a landmark judgement, a family court in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur has directed the estranged husband of Atiya Sabri, one of the six petitioners in the Supreme Court against instant triple talaq, to provide her monthly maintenance of ₹21,000 in alimony so that she could raise her two daughters.

Atiya got married on March 24, 2012, and was given instant "talaq" on November 2, 2015. She lodged a complaint in Saharanpur court in November 2015, and the trial lasted well over five years.

The incident had shocked everyone since her husband Wajid Ali gave her triple talaq by writing the word "talaq" in Hindi thrice on a piece of paper.

The court further ordered her husband, Wajid Ali, to pay her an arrear of ₹13.4 lakhs since the case was filed five years ago.

Atiya had alleged that her husband and in-laws forced her out of the house after she gave birth to her second daughter in 2015. She has also accused them of demanding ₹20 lakh in dowry, reported The Times Of India.

Atiya expressed extreme satisfaction with the verdict and now wants more and more women to join the fight. She was quoted as saying that she felt blessed that God chose her for "the fight for the triple talaq". "It is a victory of honour," she said.

She had argued in the family court that "when marriage is a contract between two individuals, why only the man is given the right to decide to break it. She should have equal rights also."

