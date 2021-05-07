Trending

COVID-19 'Third-Wave' Likely To Affect Children Hard: Report

There are a few common symptoms that have been seen in children. Some of these include fever, gastroenteritis, and respiratory issues.

Rishab Shaju ((Remote Intern)) 
Karnataka   |   7 May 2021 1:09 PM GMT
Editor : Rakshitha R | Creatives : Rishab Shaju
COVID-19 Third-Wave Likely To Affect Children Hard: Report

Representational Image

As India grapples with the second wave of COVID-19, Motherhood Hospitals, Bengaluru, has warned that the 'third wave' of the virus is most likely going to affect children.

Lately, there has been a significant number of infections in children. Several children are being tested positive with different variants and double mutants. This has led to rising infections in the age group between 0 and16.

As per an advisory issued by Motherhood Hospitals, parents were told to be extra cautious and not let their guard down.

"Since the newborns to are vulnerable, breastfeeding is highly recommended as it builds baby's immunity. It is also advisable for parents to strictly follow the vaccination schedule of their babies and not miss any doses, as this will shield the baby from infections and therefore a very crucial element in preventing the Covid infection," said Dr Santosh Kumar, Consultant Neonatologist and Paediatrician at Motherhood Hospitals, as reported by The New Indian Express.

There are a few common symptoms that have been seen in children. Some of these include fever, gastroenteritis, and respiratory issues.

Dr Kumar also added that people in India have not been following COVID-19 appropriate protocols which has led to the contraction of the virus by their children. Hence, adults of the age group between 25 and 60 must make sure that they follow all precautionary measures.

Nevertheless, a few of these kids could be asymptomatic as well. This could lead to the spread of the virus amongst their vulnerable grandparents as well.

Dr Kumar also said that children are more susceptible to the virus as currently, there is no vaccination available for the age group of 0-10.

Also Read: BBMP Bed Scam In Bengaluru: BJP MLA Satish Reddy's Alleged Aide Caught In War Room, Shunted By Officials

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Rishab Shaju

Rishab Shaju

(Remote Intern)

A passionate, confident, and energetic student, I am a workaholic with an interest in the field of Broadcast Journalism. I always make sure to meet my deadlines and can work well under pressure. Other than journalism, I am also interested in the field of Psychology and Literature. Timeliness and honesty are the two most important factors that define me. If not journalism, I would want to be a professor or a social worker.

Rakshitha R

Rakshitha R

Digital Editor

Rakshitha an engineer turned passionate journalist with an inclination for poetry, creative writing, movies, fiction, mountains and seclusion. Not a part of the social process but existential.

Rishab Shaju

Rishab Shaju

(Remote Intern)

A passionate, confident, and energetic student, I am a workaholic with an interest in the field of Broadcast Journalism. I always make sure to meet my deadlines and can work well under pressure. Other than journalism, I am also interested in the field of Psychology and Literature. Timeliness and honesty are the two most important factors that define me. If not journalism, I would want to be a professor or a social worker.

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian