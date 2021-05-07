COVID-19 'Third-Wave' Likely To Affect Children Hard: Report

As India grapples with the second wave of COVID-19, Motherhood Hospitals, Bengaluru, has warned that the 'third wave' of the virus is most likely going to affect children.



Lately, there has been a significant number of infections in children. Several children are being tested positive with different variants and double mutants. This has led to rising infections in the age group between 0 and16.

As per an advisory issued by Motherhood Hospitals, parents were told to be extra cautious and not let their guard down.

"Since the newborns to are vulnerable, breastfeeding is highly recommended as it builds baby's immunity. It is also advisable for parents to strictly follow the vaccination schedule of their babies and not miss any doses, as this will shield the baby from infections and therefore a very crucial element in preventing the Covid infection," said Dr Santosh Kumar, Consultant Neonatologist and Paediatrician at Motherhood Hospitals, as reported by The New Indian Express.

There are a few common symptoms that have been seen in children. Some of these include fever, gastroenteritis, and respiratory issues.

Dr Kumar also added that people in India have not been following COVID-19 appropriate protocols which has led to the contraction of the virus by their children. Hence, adults of the age group between 25 and 60 must make sure that they follow all precautionary measures.

Nevertheless, a few of these kids could be asymptomatic as well. This could lead to the spread of the virus amongst their vulnerable grandparents as well.

Dr Kumar also said that children are more susceptible to the virus as currently, there is no vaccination available for the age group of 0-10.

