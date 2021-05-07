BBMP Bed Scam In Bengaluru: BJP MLA Satish Reddy's Alleged Aide Caught In War Room, Shunted By Officials

As COVID-19 patients gasp for oxygen and run from pillar to post in search of hospital beds across the city, a scam involving BBMP officials in Bengaluru selling beds in black has been busted.

So far, two BBMP officials and two agents have been arrested by the Central Crime Branch.

MP Tejaswi Surya exposed the scam in the bed allotment process for the patients in silicon city while according to news reports, three MLAs also questioned, "how 17 Muslims were hired to work in the war room."

Turns out, a few such war rooms set up by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) are being controlled by a select few politicians, in order to ensure beds are blocked for patients, who may not need it, reported Times Now.

MLA Satish Reddy has reportedly been using his influence to get beds blocked by the Bommanahalli Zone War Room, said the news report.

According to the report, a man was found in the BBMP war room last week instructing staff to allot beds to asymptomatic people. The man, who is allegedly a close aide of Satish Reddy was shunted out of the war room on Thursday when BBMP officials paid a surprise visit to the war room.

A senior BBMP official said that he was not authorised to be in the war room. After this, the BBMP officials were asked to install BBMP cameras and not allow any unauthorised people into the war room.

The next day, a mob stormed into the command centre in HSR Layout, protesting against the BBMP officials for ousting the man. In presence of the MLA and local police, the men created chaos and manhandled the BBMP officials. But no action has been taken against them who reportedly disrupted the operations of the war room.

However, MLA Satish Reddy took to social media and denied all the allegations against him.

