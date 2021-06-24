Covaxin Phase 3 Trials Show 77.8% Efficacy Against COVID-19

The Made-In-India vaccine manufacturer, Bharat Biotech, may have to face a delay in getting approval from the Indian drug regulator for Covaxin.

According to Economic Times, the vaccine manufacturer might get the requisite approval till next year since the phase three trial has not been completed. A senior government official while speaking to the publication stated that until the company carries out follow-up studies and furnishes data on the amount of protection the vaccine can provide, full licensure cannot be granted.

Phase Three Trials

Bharat Biotech on Tuesday, June 22, submitted data from Covaxin's phase three trials to the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO). Covaxin has shown a 77.8 per cent efficacy against coronavirus.

The trial was carried out on 25,800 volunteers, and the results were submitted to the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) of the CDSCO.



"The required data was submitted by the company, and the subject expert committee went though it today. The experts were satisfied with the results presented, and the vaccine efficacy is confirmed at 77.8%," a government official told Hindustan Times.

However, the SEC did not accept the company's proposal seeking full licensure for the vaccine and recommended the continuation of its emergency authorisation.

Ph 3 Timelines and reasons to trust the process: Largest efficacy trial conducted in the developing world (sample size=25,800). The last volunteer was vaccinated in Mid March. Mandatory CDSCO/FDA requirement of a 2-month safety follow-up for all volunteers landed us in Mid May⬇️ — Dr. Raches Ella (@RachesElla) June 9, 2021





Covaxin For Emergency Use



Bharat Biotech had a pre-submission meeting with WHO (World Health Organization) on June 23. The manufacturer submited phase two and three trial data and receive guidance from WHO authorities before the final submission. The listing will help Covaxin get recognition in more countries and agencies.

On June 17, Bharat Biotech had dismissed the news report that said that the company had already shared phase three trial data with WHO.

The news reports on Bharat Biotech submitting Phase-3 data to WHO is incorrect and lacks any evidence. — BharatBiotech (@BharatBiotech) June 17, 2021





