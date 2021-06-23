In Rajasthan, People To Get COVID Vaccine At MNREGA Sites

In order to speed up the process of vaccination, the people can get covid vaccination at MNREGA sites in the panchayat, village, and ward levels and at urban area offices.

This measure has been taken by the State Health Department to ensure 'maximum Covid-19 vaccination and minimum wastage.'

Akhil Arora, Secretary of, Health Department informed The Hindustan Times that guidelines for site selection have been issued based on the availability of vaccines, deployment of volunteers for security arrangement, and availability of medical staff. In rural areas Vaccine, the camp will be organised panchayat-wise.

Since most of the population are MGNREGA workers, Arora considers vaccination camps for the workers and their families at the MGNREGA sites itself.

For urban areas, Arora adds that vaccination camps will be set up in collaboration with the business/industrial organisations and office management on a priority basis for the employees and their families.

The health department will take responsibility to provide vaccines and necessary staff at these session sites. The guidelines also mention that elderly people, women, and people with disabilities will be given priority for vaccination at these sites.

