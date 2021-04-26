Countries Pledge To Help, Send Aid As India Grapples Through COVID-19 Crisis

The second wave of the coronavirus pandemic has been wreaking havoc in India. Heartwrenching visuals that have emerged from overworked hospitals and cremation grounds hint at the fact that the country has been severely hit with infections and fatalities hitting record highs.

Recent media reports have highlighted that the country is witnessing a critical oxygen shortage amid the surge in cases. India reported as many as 3.55 lakh cases and 2,807 deaths on Sunday, April 25.

Several countries, including the United Kingdom and the United States, have responded to India's crisis by expressing solidarity and racing to provide additional support.

"We stand side by side with India in the shared fight against COVID-19. Vital medical equipment is on its way from the UK to India to help stop the tragic loss of life from the virus, and we'll continue to work closely with the Indian government during this difficult time," tweeted British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

We stand side by side with India in the shared fight against COVID-19. Vital medical equipment is on its way from the UK to India to help stop the tragic loss of life from the virus and we'll continue to work closely with the Indian government during this difficult time. — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) April 25, 2021

The first consignment of aid reportedly left the UK on Sunday and will be arriving in India on Tuesday. The aid consists of 495 oxygen concentrators (medical devices that can extract oxygen from the air when hospital oxygen systems have dried up) along with 120 non-invasive ventilators and 20 manual ventilators, as reported by the BBC.

Meanwhile, after days of being criticised for their silence, the top officials of the US government expressed that they are determined to help India and will lift the ban on the export of raw materials for vaccine production by the Indian vaccine manufacturers.

Just as India sent assistance to the United States as our hospitals were strained early in the pandemic, we are determined to help India in its time of need. https://t.co/SzWRj0eP3y — President Biden (@POTUS) April 25, 2021

The White House also said that the US is working round the clock to deploy necessary medical supplies, including rapid diagnostic test kits, ventilators, and Personal Protective Equipment.

European Commission Chief Ursula von der Leyen tweeted that the organisation was "pooling resources to respond rapidly to India's request for assistance".

Alarmed by the epidemiological situation in India. We are ready to support.



The EU is pooling resources to respond rapidly to India's request for assistance via the EU Civil Protection Mechanism.



We stand in full solidarity with the Indian people! https://t.co/Pv8ezFPdS3 — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) April 25, 2021

Reports have stated that oxygen generation plants and containers will be imported from Germany to meet critical requirements. Additionally, France will send oxygen respiratory equipment to India in the coming days, informed the office of French President Emmanuel Macron.

The Tribune reported that the Pakistan government has also offered medical equipment and supplies, and its Prime Minister Imran Khan tweeted prayers for a "speedy recovery".

I want to express our solidarity with the people of India as they battle a dangerous wave of COVID-19. Our prayers for a speedy recovery go to all those suffering from the pandemic in our neighbourhood & the world. We must fight this global challenge confronting humanity together — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) April 24, 2021

Social welfare organization Edhi Foundation has also offered to send a fleet of 50 ambulances manned by Pakistani health professionals to help in India's fight against the pandemic.



