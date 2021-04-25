Customs Duty On Covid-19 Vaccines, Oxygen-Related Equipment Import Waived Off For Three Months

The government has planned to waive off custom duty and cess on import of Covid 19 vaccines, oxygen, and oxygen-related equipment for three months, till July 31, 2021, as authorities attempt to boost up the measures to attain more supplies for the cases are increasing in the fuming second wave. The Prime Minister chaired a meeting to examine initiatives implemented to step up oxygen availability in the country and the decisions were taken in the meeting. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, Health Minister Harsha Vardhan and AIIMS director Randeep Guleria were present at the meeting."The government has taken many measures in the last few days to improve the supply of oxygen and medical supplies. " the Ministry said reported The Hindu.

Government Steps Up To Ease Imports



The basic custom duty on Remdesivir and its other active pharmaceutical ingredients are waived off. The government decided to secure the imports of equipment concerned with providing oxygen to the patients. "It was decided to grant full exemption from Basic Customs Duty and health cess on import of items related to oxygen and oxygen related equipment for a period of three months with immediate effect," the Ministry said. The exemption for medical grade oxygen has been extended to oxygen concentrators, oxygen canisters, storage tanks, filing systems, compressors, ventilators, among many other similar items. The waive on custom duty will raise the availability and render it cheaper, the Ministry stated.

The Logical Indian thanks the government on the proactive measures taken to facilitate speedy procurement of materials to ease and fasten the supply of medical oxygen and other essentials to the hospitals and people of the country.



