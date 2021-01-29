Corruption Perception Index 2020: India Drops 6 Ranks To 86th Position Among 180 Countries

India's rank has slipped six places to 86 among 180 countries on the Corruption Perception Index (CPI) 2020, even as its score reduced only by one point to 40 from 41 in 2019. The index was released by Transparency International on Thursday, January 28.

CPI ranks 180 countries and territories by their perceived levels of public sector corruption according to experts and business people. It uses the scale of 0 to 100 where 0 stands for highly corrupt and 100 is very clean.

With the scores of 88, Denmark and New Zealand topped the list followed by Finland, Singapore, and Switzerland with the score of 85, reported Times of India.

India ranked at 86th position with a score of 40 while more than two-thirds of countries scored below 50, with a global average score of just 43.

According to the report of Transparency International, CPI 2020 shows that corruption is more pervasive in countries least equipped to handle the COVID-19 pandemic and other crisis.

Delia Ferreira Rubio, chair of Transparency International said, "COVID-19 is not only a health and economic crisis but also a corruption crisis. And one that we are currently failing to manage."

"The past year has tested governments like no other in memory, and those with a higher level of corruption have been less able to meet the challenge," she added.

She also said that the countries who are at top of the CPI must address their role in perpetuating corruption.

As per the CPI 2020 report, key economies in Asia like India, Indonesia, and Bangladesh with scores of 40, 37 and 36 respectively experienced slow progress in anti-corruption efforts.

45 is the average score in the Asia-Pacific region which encloses 31 countries. India scored lower than China which is at 78 ranks with a score of 42. India's score of 40 is below both the global average and the Asia-Pacific average.

With a score of 31, India's neighbour Pakistan ranked at 124. Other top-scoring nations include Singapore with a score of 85, Australia with 77 and Hong Kong also with 77.

