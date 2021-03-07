Gujarat: Over 60 Cops Protect 'Dalit' Groom's Wedding Procession Fearing Trouble From 'Upper Castes'

A Dalit groom in Gujarat's Sabarkantha district was lined by more than 60 policemen during his wedding procession on Saturday, March 6.



However, it was surprising to know that this Dalit groom was no political leader. The police cover provided for his wedding procession was sanctioned by the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP).



The groom's family approached Sabarkantha DSP DM Chauhan before the wedding and raised apprehension that "upper caste people" may cause them trouble during the wedding procession, reported India Today.

Chauhan decided to dispel the fears of the Dalit groom's family. For achieving this, he stationed a team comprising himself, a police inspector, seven police sub-inspectors and sixty constables across the village to provide cover to the wedding procession.

The team of police personnel was stationed along the half kilometre route of the procession to inspect that no untoward incident took place.

Chauhan said that the procession for the wedding of Naresh Vankar's son Durlabh went off peacefully with the support of villagers.

In the past, many similar incidents have been reported in Gujarat where the "upper caste people" have halted the wedding procession of Dalit grooms. In 2019, the wedding procession of a Dalit groom was halted in Gujarat's Aravalli district. Following this, police had to resort to baton charge to disperse those who held up the wedding procession for around five hours.

Last year, a similar incident was reported from Sandipada village in Banaskantha district of Gujarat. The wedding procession of a Dalit man was taken out under police protection allegedly after the "upper caste" villagers objected to him sitting on a horse and pelted stones at the wedding party.

