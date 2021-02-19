'Change Begins With Choice': Dia Mirza Says No To Kanyadan, Bidai, Gets Woman Priest For Her Wedding

Gender

Bollywood actress Dia Mirza who recently tied the knot with businessman Vaibhav Rekhi on February 15, took to social media to thank the woman priest who conducted her wedding.

The Logical Indian Crew
Maharashtra   |   19 Feb 2021 7:56 AM GMT
Writer : Ankita Singh | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Abhishek M
Image Credits: Twitter/Dia Mirza

Netizens were awestruck to see the pictures of a woman performing rituals at a Hindu wedding. Reciting mantras in front of the holy fire, the priestess could be spotted in almost all images.

The 'Sanju' star was praised by many for challenging the patriarchal traditions. In her tweet, she thanked the priestess and wrote, "So proud that together we can Rise up."

After her tweet, netizens put forward many positive remarks and cheered Dia for smashing stereotypes.


Sharing a note on her marriage, the actress said, "Love is a full-circle that we call home. And what a miracle it is to hear its knock, open the door and be found by it. May all puzzles find their missing pieces, may all hearts heal and may the miracle of love continue to unfold all around us."

Mirza, in an Instagram post, revealed that they chose to forgo the traditional rituals of Kanyadaan and Bidaai because "change begins with a choice". In her post, she said that it was "time for women to own their own agency" and to redefine what is old. "It is time for women to own their own agency, their divinity, their power and to redefine what is old and birth what is new," she said.

Mirza added the #GenerationEquality hashtag, which is used by UN Women for its Generation Equality campaign to realise women's rights for an equal future.

Dia Mirza is a daughter of Frank Handrich who was German national and Deepa Mirza who is a Bengali Hindu. Her parents divorced when she was 4-year-old. Her mother, Deepa then married Ahmed Mirza from Hyderabad. Later on, she adopted her step-father's surname.

Also Read: Madhya Pradesh: Tribal Girls Rescued From Prostitution Get Help From Judiciary To Start Afresh

