'Change Begins With Choice': Dia Mirza Says No To Kanyadan, Bidai, Gets Woman Priest For Her Wedding

Bollywood actress Dia Mirza who recently tied the knot with businessman Vaibhav Rekhi on February 15, took to social media to thank the woman priest who conducted her wedding.

Netizens were awestruck to see the pictures of a woman performing rituals at a Hindu wedding. Reciting mantras in front of the holy fire, the priestess could be spotted in almost all images.



The 'Sanju' star was praised by many for challenging the patriarchal traditions. In her tweet, she thanked the priestess and wrote, "So proud that together we can Rise up."



Thank you Sheela Atta for conducting our wedding ceremony. So proud that together we can #RiseUp #GenerationEquality https://t.co/aMZdyEZRdF pic.twitter.com/BeyFWCSGLw — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) February 17, 2021

After her tweet, netizens put forward many positive remarks and cheered Dia for smashing stereotypes.

Change is nothing humongous, just a simple act. Say yes to a woman priestess. Who better? Thanks Dia, for the example. And many many congratulations! — sangeeta kampani (@KampaniSangeeta) February 18, 2021





As a father of two daughters and a true hindu who truly believes old orthodox customs should be periodically changed....hats off to you both and yes the change begins with choice...god bless and have a happy married life ahead. — Gaurav Hirani (@gauravhirani) February 18, 2021

Sharing a note on her marriage, the actress said, "Love is a full-circle that we call home. And what a miracle it is to hear its knock, open the door and be found by it. May all puzzles find their missing pieces, may all hearts heal and may the miracle of love continue to unfold all around us."

Mirza, in an Instagram post, revealed that they chose to forgo the traditional rituals of Kanyadaan and Bidaai because "change begins with a choice". In her post, she said that it was "time for women to own their own agency" and to redefine what is old. "It is time for women to own their own agency, their divinity, their power and to redefine what is old and birth what is new," she said.

Mirza added the #GenerationEquality hashtag, which is used by UN Women for its Generation Equality campaign to realise women's rights for an equal future.



Dia Mirza is a daughter of Frank Handrich who was German national and Deepa Mirza who is a Bengali Hindu. Her parents divorced when she was 4-year-old. Her mother, Deepa then married Ahmed Mirza from Hyderabad. Later on, she adopted her step-father's surname.

