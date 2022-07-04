Denmark: At Least 3 Killed In Copenhagen Mall Shooting, Cops Investigating Terror Angle

The young man identified as a suspect, a 22-year-old Dane, killed at least three people and injured several in the Copenhagen mall shooting. The incident occurred on Sunday when the suspect entered the large Fields shopping mall, located between Copenhagen airport and the city centre, with a massive rifle. The Danish police have arrested the suspect and carried on the investigation to find a terror angle in the case.



According to police officials, three people are dead, three are in critical condition, and several people are severely injured after the incident. The motive of the suspect behind the mass shooting remains unclear as the local police haven't seen him in the area very often. Various images and videos started circulating on social media platforms, showing parents running with their children, ambulances taking people inside on the stretcher, and the suspect carrying a large weapon.

'Ran To Save Our Lives'

A 53-year-old Swede, Hans Christian Stolz, came near the shooting site to pick up his children and said, "My daughters were supposed to go see Harry Styles. They called me to say someone was shooting. They were in a restaurant when it happened." We thought at first people were running because they had seen Harry Styles, then we understood that it was people in panic. We ran for our lives, her daughter added, reported NDTV.

A renowned English singer, Harry Edward Styles, had to cancel his Copenhagen concert after the tragic mall shooting. The shooting occurred around 5:30 Pm, which resulted in high tension around the mall. Many visitors came on the same day for a Styles concert, which was eventually cancelled. He said, "I'm heartbroken along with the people of Copenhagen. I adore this city. The people are so warm and full of love. I'm devastated for the victims, their families, and everyone hurting."

I'm heartbroken along with the people of Copenhagen. I adore this city. The people are so warm and full of love.



I'm devastated for the victims, their families, and everyone hurting.



I'm sorry we couldn't be together. Please look after each other. H — Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) July 3, 2022

A visitor described the gunman as a 1.8 meters tall and young boy who carried a hunting rifle inside the mall. At nearly 7:30 Pm, the subway and roads nearby to the mall were closed, and police started supervising the area with the help of helicopters and personnel. A mall visitor, while describing the incident, said, "All of a sudden, we heard gunshots, I heard ten shots, and we ran as far as we could to take refuge in the toilet. I kept on hiding in the mall for around four hours."

Prevalent Gun Culture

In February 2015, a series of shootings occurred in Copenhagen, affecting more than seven people. In a recent tragic incident, a gunman fired near a gay club in Oslo, killing two people and leaving 21 others injured. The prevalent gun culture threatens humankind and sets the terror path further.

Heated Debate Between Danish & Americans

On the Copenhagen mall shooting, a US Congress leader, Irene Armendariz-Jackson, said, "A shooting at a mall in Copenhagen, where guns are practically impossible to own for the general public, disproves every single Leftist talking point on guns." The incident took over the major political conflict between the Danish and the Americans. Many said that despite guns being banned, how the 22-year-old carried a large rifle inside the mall premises.

A US politician, Lavern, said, "Shooting in Copenhagen Denmark where guns are BANNED? Oooooh, child, I can't wait for the Left to explain how that happened!" A Danish man replied to the Tweet, saying, "Shooting in Copenhagen Denmark - first in 28 years. Unlike America, where they happen every 28 minutes. Tip for Lavern Spicer - don't try thinking, and it doesn't suit you, dear." The huge controversy and debate between the countries are prevalent as it comes just after the US gun laws, which said, 'The Second and Fourteenth Amendments protect an individual's right to carry a handgun for self-defense outside the home.' Many netizens have shown their disregard and disappointment over this tragic mass shooting, which signifies the terror footprint across the region.

Shooting in Copenhagen Denmark - first in 28 years. Unlike America, where they happen every 28 minutes.



Tip for Lavern Spicer - don't try thinking. It doesn't suit you, dear.#Copenhagen #denmark https://t.co/FdE7D3RRcu — Amelie (@AmelieAmelie999) July 3, 2022

Also Read: LGBTQ Community Are More Vulnerable To Mental Health Disorder And Other Severe Diseases, Reveals Study