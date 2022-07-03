All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
LGBTQ Community Are More Vulnerable To Mental Health Disorder And Other Severe Diseases, Reveals Study

Picture Credit: Pixabay, Pixabay

LGBTQ+

LGBTQ Community Are More Vulnerable To Mental Health Disorder And Other Severe Diseases, Reveals Study

Ronit Kumar Singh

Writer: Ronit Kumar Singh  (Digital Journalist) 

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

India,  3 July 2022 11:49 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

According to National Survey 2022 conducted by the TREVOR Project, members of the LGBTQ community were found to be 2.4 times more vulnerable to mental disorders like depression, anxiety, etc.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Research-driven studies across the world have shown that LGBTQ community individuals face more issues and disorders related to mental health than heterosexuals. According to National Survey 2022 conducted by the TREVOR Project, members of the LGBTQ community were found to be 2.4 times more vulnerable to mental disorders like depression, anxiety, etc.

The survey also reveals that the issues faced by the community members are not only limited to mental health but also incorporate cases of HIV. According to government records, India has a nearly 25 lakh gay population, out of which 7 per cent are exposed to diseases like HIV.

All the aforementioned factors clearly indicate the lack of healthcare access for LGBTQ members. In recent times, some corporates have taken the initiative to provide healthcare benefits for their LGBTQ employees.

Indian Corporates Taking Lead

According to Apsara Reddy, transwoman activist, and journalist, LGBTQ members comprise 8 per cent of the total population. Giving possible value to the prevailing situation, companies like Procter & Gamble, Plum, and others have started providing healthcare benefits to their employees. Plum has taken the initiative to provide telehealth consultation services to other organisations, which would help their LGBTQ employees deal with mental health issues like depression and anxiety.

Seeing the change, other organisations are also joining hands, creating a robust ecosystem for LGBTQ members dealing with mental health issues. While talking to The Logical Indian, a community member revealed that factors like discrimination and biases also lead to damaging mental health. The communication gap is still prevalent between LGBTQ and other heterosexual employees. The Indian startups and established businesses across India should feature an inclusive workplace where every employee is treated and monitored equally.

Also Read: 'Plastic Is Not, Its Misuse Is A Problem': Know How This Startup Is Eliminating Plastic Waste For Sustainability

Contributors Suggest Correction
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh
LGBTQ 
Mental Health 
India LGBTQ Members 

Must Reads

This 24-Yr-Old Taekwondo Player Dreams To Become First NIS-Qualified Coach Of Kashmir
LGBTQ Community Are More Vulnerable To Mental Health Disorder And Other Severe Diseases, Reveals Study
Kitchen Gardens: A Powerful Idea For The SDGs
7th Pay Commission: Central Govt Employees Expected To Have 5% Hike In Dearness Allowance; Know More
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X