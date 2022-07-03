LGBTQ Community Are More Vulnerable To Mental Health Disorder And Other Severe Diseases, Reveals Study

Research-driven studies across the world have shown that LGBTQ community individuals face more issues and disorders related to mental health than heterosexuals. According to National Survey 2022 conducted by the TREVOR Project, members of the LGBTQ community were found to be 2.4 times more vulnerable to mental disorders like depression, anxiety, etc.



The survey also reveals that the issues faced by the community members are not only limited to mental health but also incorporate cases of HIV. According to government records, India has a nearly 25 lakh gay population, out of which 7 per cent are exposed to diseases like HIV.

All the aforementioned factors clearly indicate the lack of healthcare access for LGBTQ members. In recent times, some corporates have taken the initiative to provide healthcare benefits for their LGBTQ employees.

Indian Corporates Taking Lead

According to Apsara Reddy, transwoman activist, and journalist, LGBTQ members comprise 8 per cent of the total population. Giving possible value to the prevailing situation, companies like Procter & Gamble, Plum, and others have started providing healthcare benefits to their employees. Plum has taken the initiative to provide telehealth consultation services to other organisations, which would help their LGBTQ employees deal with mental health issues like depression and anxiety.

Seeing the change, other organisations are also joining hands, creating a robust ecosystem for LGBTQ members dealing with mental health issues. While talking to The Logical Indian, a community member revealed that factors like discrimination and biases also lead to damaging mental health. The communication gap is still prevalent between LGBTQ and other heterosexual employees. The Indian startups and established businesses across India should feature an inclusive workplace where every employee is treated and monitored equally.

Also Read: 'Plastic Is Not, Its Misuse Is A Problem': Know How This Startup Is Eliminating Plastic Waste For Sustainability