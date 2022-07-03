'Plastic Is Not, Its Misuse Is A Problem': Know How This Startup Is Eliminating Plastic Waste For Sustainability

Plastic waste has always come out as a pressing factor as far as environmental sustainability is concerned. According to a Statista survey, the demand for plastic use across India in 2019 was 16 million metric tons, increasing further, leading to pollution generation. In a recent event, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav mentioned that India generates over 3.5 million plastic waste. He further stressed public awareness for adopting a sustainable lifestyle.



To tackle the issue, Ecosys was established in 2017, which aims to introduce smart and innovative products which help drive the goal of an eco-friendly and sustainable ecosystem. In the initial phase, Co-founder Sumit Goyal and Prachi Bansal realised that plastic is not the problem, but the misuse of plastic-based products is the real problem. Through Ecosys, they aim to change the consumer habit to "reuse and refill" for a better tomorrow.

Eliminating Plastic Waste

The sustainability-driven startup, Ecosys has designed a soluble cleaning capsule packed into a PVA film (Polyvinyl alcohol, PVA film is a water-soluble, biodegradable substance). These capsules of 10 ml each make 1 L of cleaning solution when dissolved in water. The company claims that by using this capsule, the consumer won't have to purchase a new cleaning solution multiple times packed in plastic material. Through this, a total of 1.92 Kg of plastic consumption per household will be saved, leading to zero-tolerance against plastic waste.

While speaking to The Logical Indian, Sumit Goyal said, "The first time I visited Mumbai, I saw lakes and seashores filled with plastic waste, most of them were from cleaners. That's when an idea struck my mind to solve one of the biggest problems. We bring home an endless number of cleaners in plastic packaging, and 80-85 per cent of the same ends up in a landfill or an ocean."

Ecosys claims to save over 75,000 plastic bottles from entering landfills and oceans. The initiative to eliminate plastic waste involves promoting 'refill and reuse' to build a sustainable world. Since the product is small in size, we can also reduce the carbon footprint while transporting by 75-80 per cent, added Sumit.

