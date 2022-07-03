All section
Tihar Jail Inmates To Receive Educational Drill And Skill Training Sessions By Delhi Government

Picture Credit: Wikimedia, Pixabay (Representational)

Education
Delhi,  3 July 2022 6:31 AM GMT

The National Capital's Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister, Manish Sisodia, has announced to provide educational support and skill training sessions to Tihar Jail inmates. The move is to help them make a comeback and connect better with society after the completion of their jail term.

The Delhi government is now set to provide educational support and skill training to Tihar Jail inmates, Deputy Chief Minister (Dy CM) and Education Minister Manish Sisodia announced on Thursday. The initiative has been felicitated to help them make a comeback and connect better with society after the completion of their jail term. The government believes that jailbirds will benefit massively from this drill, enhancing their capacity to understand society better.

According to government officials, the national capital's school teachers will dig into jail inmates' potential skills and educational background before starting the program. The Dy CM of Delhi has also directed the teachers to interact with the jailbirds diligently and sensitively. The government's move is set to help them lead a life with a meaningful purpose and proper mindset.

Effect Of Education On Crime

Delhi's Dy CM Minister Manish Sisodia, on this initiative, said, "Our government believes that the right education is the only way to set the right mindset among people and help them lead a better and meaningful life. There are nearly 20,000 inmates in Tihar Jail who are serving their terms. We now need to understand their educational background and interests in future education or skilling," reported NDTV.

The Delhi government, for very long, is already running an educational drilling session in the Tihar Jail and its branches in Mandoli and Rohini, where the Directorate of Education has appointed teachers to take weekly classes. Now, the same teachers will assist the government in facilitating this initiative.

On Thursday, Sisodia conducted a meeting with the Director-General (Prison) Sandeep Goel, Secretary Education Ashok Kumar, and a few other senior officials of the education department to discuss the details of the project. He added that through this project, we would understand the gaps in the education system due to which crimes are prevalent in society.

Also Read: Amravati Chemist Likely Killed Over Backing Nupur Sharma, MHA Orders NIA Probe In Case

