On June 21, a week before two men murdered Udaipur's Kanhaiya Lal, an Amravati veterinary chemist, Umesh Prahladrao Kolhe was stabbed to death likely after he supported Nupur Sharma in the prophet row on a social media platform. The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has now ordered National Investigation Agency (NIA) to probe the case. The NIA is also investigating the murder case of Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur.



Kolhe was returning to his home on a two-wheeler vehicle around 10- 10:30 pm after closing his shop, 'Amit Medical Store, when he was murdered. The victim's brother, Manish Kolhe, said, "My brother forwarded some messages about Nupur Sharma to some WhatsApp groups, but we are not able to understand why he was killed because of those forwarded messages," reported India Today.

So far, seven people, including prime accused Irfan Khan, who escaped after the incident, have been arrested in Nagpur. Initially, the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), Maharashtra, probed the case and said that they were investigating the conspiracy to expose if there was any terror angle in the case. The team is also identifying the pattern of Udaipur's Kanhaiya Lal murder and its linkage to the Amravati incident.

MHA has handed over the investigation of the case relating to the barbaric killing of Shri Umesh Kolhe in Amravati Maharashtra on 21st June to NIA.



The conspiracy behind the killing, involvement of organisations and international linkages would be thoroughly investigated. — गृहमंत्री कार्यालय, HMO India (@HMOIndia) July 2, 2022

Accused In Murder Case Identified

The accused in Kolhe's murder are identified by the police as Abdul Thoufique, 24, Muddasir Ahmad, 22, Shah Rukh Pathan, 25, Shaikh Irfan Shaikh Rahim, 35, Shoaib Khan, 22, Yusuf Khan Bahadur, 44 and Atib Rashid, 22. The state police team also released CCTV footage which shows that the attackers are following the victim. Kolhe's wife and son were accompanying him in another vehicle.

The local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Amravati unit submitted a letter to the Maharashtra police alleging that the victim was stabbed to take revenge and set an example for others not to post such messages supporting Nupur Sharma in the prophet row. The BJP state spokesperson, Shivrai Kulkarni, said, "The case is very suspicious. The assailants did not have much criminal background before murdering Kolhe. Mr Kolhe had shared some posts regarding Nupur Sharma on social media and some Whatsapp groups. The police must investigate whether this fact has to do with his gruesome murder."

