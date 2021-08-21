Consumer Protection Authority Issue Notices To Brands With Misleading Ads, Trade Practices

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has issued notices to several brands in 52 cases. Of them, 27 were notified for deceiving customers with misleading advertisements, and 25 for unfair trade practices.

The authority issued notices after taking the suo motu cognisance of the advertisements pointed out on social media, The Indian Express reported.

Most of them have withdrawn the advertisements, while four have agreed to correct the advertisement, a CCPA official told The Indian Express. The four firms include a hand wash brand, a mattress maker, etc.

The official did not reveal the companies' name; however, he informed that an apparel firm, a paint brand, a famous RO maker, a shirt brand, a soap maker, an air conditioner maker, a fabric and garment manufacturer are among them. The paint brand had claimed to have 99 per cent efficacy in killing the COVID-19 virus.

What Is CCPA?

The Central Consumer Protection Authority was formed under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, and came into effect last July 2020.

The primary objective of CCPA is to promote, protect and enforce the rights of consumers. It can conduct inquiries into violations of consumer rights and file complaints, order withdrawal of unfair trade practices, impose penalties, and so forth.

The Logical Indian's Report

Earlier in January, TLI reported about an Indian paint firm for the advertisement of its new product that claimed to be effective against 99 per cent of 'COVID virus' within 30 minutes of exposure on the painted surface.

The ad claimed that the paints provide protection from bacteria, 'COVID virus', reduce toxic gases, and are approved by the Indian Medical Association (IMA).

Following this, the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) had asked the company to remove the advertisement. The ASCI's order comes in response to a law student's complaint.

In response, the company said that all the claims were certified by multiple well-known, recognised laboratories. It added that the product was tested by the firm's own Research & Development Department.

The firm also said the IMA had approved only for the antibacterial action and not for the other claims made in the advertisement.

As per communication received from ASCI, the council & technical experts have acknowledged that the product lives up to all the functional claims that the firm made, the company had responded to TLI's article.

It further said that ASCI asked them to incorporate modifications in the ad to resolve concerns of consumers misinterpreting the paint's functionality as effective for people residing in the homes.

It is not confirmed if the paint giant was one of the companies issued notice by CCPA.

Also Read: In A First, UNICEF Launches Tribal Leaders' Collective 'Upjaas' For Chhattisgarh Children