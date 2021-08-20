In A First, UNICEF Launches Tribal Leaders' Collective 'Upjaas' For Chhattisgarh Children

For the first time, United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) created a tribal leaders' collective platform, 'Upjaas' in Chhattisgarh's Jagdalpur. The logo of the program was launched on Tuesday, August 17.

In association with the tribal leaders and community influencers, the platform will promote the health, education, nutrition, and protection of Adivasi children, Hindi daily Navbharat reported.

The platform is supported by the Media Collective for Child Rights (MCCR).

The members will also raise awareness about the coronavirus pandemic and the significance of the vaccination. The term 'Upjaas' refers to nature, representing the indigenous community.

About 50 leaders, primarily from the Baiga, Gumiya, Pujari, Sirha, Vaidhya tribes, participated in the launch event.

Speaking to the media, UNICEF chief of Chhattisgarh zone, Job Zacharia, said these leaders had a significant impact in forming opinions of the community members, as they're well versed with their nature, attitude, and behavioural patterns.

UNICEF in Chhattisgarh

The state is home to many diverse ethnic, social, religious, and linguistic backgrounds. More than one-third of Chhattisgarh's residents officially belong to Scheduled Castes or Tribes. Nearly 31 per cent belong to more than 43 tribes.

UNICEF has been working towards the development of the state and engaged with the tribals in the past. It also works for operational health facilities in civil strife-affected districts.

Also Read: Taliban Halts Trade With India, Stops Imports, Exports: Indian Export Federation