"Your Silence Is Deafening": 108 Bureaucrats Write To PM Concerning Escalating Violence Against Minorities

A group of more than a hundred bureaucrats came together and condemned PM Modi's silence on the latest incidents of communal violence in the country and urged him to "call for an end to the politics of hate that governments under [his] party's control are so assiduously practising". Their letter to the PM stated that it was not just the Muslims and the members of other minority communities who were threatened but the Constitution itself.

Moreover, they wrote, "Your silence, in the face of this enormous societal threat, is deafening".

Facilitating Environment To Mischievous Groups

They highlighted that they were not entirely aware that the current communal frenzy was coordinated and directed by the political leadership. It was evident that the local and the state governments provided a facilitating environment for mischievous lumpen groups to act without fear.

"As former civil servants, it is not normally our wont to express ourselves in such extreme terms, but the relentless pace at which the constitutional edifice created by our founding fathers is being destroyed compels us to speak out and express our anger and anguish", The Indian Express quoted.

PM's Promise Of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas

The bureaucrats highlighted the escalation of hate against minority groups, especially Muslims, in most-BJP governed states, including Assam, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Julio Ribeiro, Ravi Buddhiraja, V P Raja, Meeran Borwankar and Anna Dani are some bureaucrats from Maharashtra signatories to the letter.

The bureaucrats urged mentioned that it was their fond hope that in the year of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Party would rise above partisan considerations and that the PM end the politics of hate the governments under his Party were 'assiduously practising'. They appealed to the PM because of his promise of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas'.

