Caste discrimination
Highlighting Urgency For Climate Action, Sonam Wangchuk Presents Dalai Lama With A Block Of Melting Glacier Ice

Image Credit: Instagram/ Dalai Lama

Environment

Highlighting Urgency For Climate Action, Sonam Wangchuk Presents Dalai Lama With A Block Of Melting Glacier Ice

Himachal Pradesh,  27 April 2022 7:26 AM GMT

Sonam Wangchuk's team of 23 young eco-enthusiasts cycled up to KhardungLa to collect a block of glacier ice to present it to Dalai Lama on the occasion of Earth Day.

In his latest climate-conscious move, Sonam Wangchuk and his team of 23 young climate enthusiasts rode their bicycles to Khardung La to collect a block of glacier ice. Wangchuk then presented the melting ice block to the spiritual leader Dalai Lama as a symbol of urgent action required to stop climate change. Wangchuk's convoy used only electric vehicles and public transport to ferry the ice-block to Dalai Lama in Dharamshala. The entire journey was covered in four days. He presented the ice-block to Dalai Lama on World Earth Day.

The ice block was preserved in low-carbon insulation. It was presented to the spiritual leader to highlight how fast the Himalayan glaciers and other glaciers across the world are melting due to climate change.


Urgency Of Addressing Climate Change

Climate change took a rapid and scary turn in the years following 2000. Scientists recently confirmed that an ice shelf as big as Rome had collapsed in Antarctica as the temperature rose to minus 11.8 degrees. Even though countries worldwide are heavily investing in renewable energy and choosing sustainable options, from January 2020 to March 2021, more money was spent on fossil fuels, which, when burnt, release harmful gases, thus further accelerating climate change.

Wangchuk Brought Skill-Based Learning To Ladakh

Wangchuk is a renowned education reformist, an engineer and an active climate change activist. Wangchuk worked as an educational reformist and an environmental activist and was also the founder of the Ladakh Students' Educational and Cultural Movement (SECMOL), which came into existence in 1988. He has brought in skill-based and learning-oriented lessons so that students could learn better and have more employment opportunities in the future.

Also Read: Teaching Them Young: This Not-For-Profit Organization In Delhi Offers 'Farm-Based' Learning For Children

