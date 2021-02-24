UP: Missing College Student Found With Severe Burns Along Highway Near Shahjahanpur

A second-year BA student of a college run by a trust of former union minister Swami Chinmayanand was found lying naked and severely burnt along a national highway in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur district, police said on Tuesday, February 23.

According to Superintendent of Police S Anand, the girl student suffered 60 per cent burns and was referred to a hospital in Lucknow for treatment, reported NDTV.

The condition of the girl is said to be stable at the moment, the director of SPM Civil Hospital in Lucknow said.

The girl had gone to her college along with her father on Monday, February 22. Her father started looking for her when she did not come out after the classes.

The father was later informed that his daughter has been found lying along the Lucknow-Bareilly National Highway naked and with severe burns.

The police said that the villagers had covered the girl with a sheet. "The only thing the girl could recollect while talking to police personnel was that she was on the third floor of the college building," the police said.

The classmates of the girl are also being questioned, the police said.

The girl was first given first-aid at a Shahjahanpur hospital and then referred to King George's Medical University (KGMU) hospital in Lucknow. Her attendants later brought her to the SPM Civil Hospital around 3 am.

"She is having almost 60 per cent burns on her face, neck, ante part of both limbs, chest and abdomen. At present, there is swelling in the neck.... Her condition seems to be stable at the moment. But, if the swelling in the neck increases, it will become a problem for us," the director of the hospital, SC Sundriyal said.

"As of now she is stable, but we cannot be certain what will be her condition later on as the ante (front) part of the neck is involved. And at present, we cannot say by which method she was burnt.... She has been administered some medications to ease pain and some drowsiness is there," SC Sundriyal said.



The girl is a student of Swami Shukdevanand Postgraduate College, run by Mumukshu Ashram of Chinmayanand.

The Mumukshu Ashram had made headlines in 2019 after a female student of a law college run by it accused former Union Minister Chinmayanand of sexual assault. However, the student later withdrew her charges against Chinmayanand, who was arrested in September 2019 and released on bail nearly five months later.

Also Read: FIR Against BJP Leader, Three Others For Abduction, Gang-Rape Of 19-Yr-Old Woman In Madhya Pradesh