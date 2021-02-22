FIR Against BJP Leader, Three Others For Abduction, Gang-Rape Of 19-Yr-Old Woman In Madhya Pradesh

The Madhya Pradesh police on Sunday booked a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and three others for allegedly kidnapping and raping a 19-year-old woman in the Shahdol district.

The accused have been identified as BJP's Jaitpur mandal president Vijay Tripathi, a primary school teacher Rajesh Shukla and two of his aides Munna Singh and Monu Maharaj.

Mukesh Vaish Additional Superintendent of Shahdol Police (ASP), said that the accused abducted the woman on February 18 in a four-wheeler, took her to a farmhouse in another village, forced her to drink liquor, and gang-raped her for the next two days.

"On Saturday night, February 20, the accused threw her off the car in front of her house. The woman registered a police complaint on Sunday. The victim was rushed to a Jaitpur health centre by her family and then referred to a hospital in Shahdol district where her condition is stated to be critical," the ASP said.

"The accused are absconding. FIR has been registered against all four accused under sections 363 (abduction) and 376 (d) (gang rape). Police are investigating the matter and trying to nab the accused," said Vaish.

As soon as the BJP came to know that the Jaitpur mandal chief has been named as one of the accused in the FIR, they revoked his primary membership. Later, in a statement, BJP confirmed that Vijay Tripathi has been sacked from Jaitpur mandal's president post, reported News 18.

"BJP has no place for such workers involved in heinous crimes. The BJP strongly deplores such a character and crime. Thus, taking disciplinary action, it sacks Vijay Tripathi from the post of Jaitpur BJP president and membership," the saffron party's official statement read.