Trending

Galwan Valley Hero Col Santosh Babu To Be Posthumously Awarded Mahavir Chakra On Republic Day

The Indian Army recommended that soldiers who foiled Chinese troops attempt during the Galwan valley clash should be awarded war-time chakra series awards this Republic Day.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   25 Jan 2021 9:13 AM GMT
Writer : Navya Singh | Editor : Shweta Kothari | Creatives : Rajath
Galwan Valley Hero Col Santosh Babu To Be Posthumously Awarded Mahavir Chakra On Republic Day

Image Credit: Nagpur Today, Bhaskar Assets

To acknowledge the valour and sacrifice of Col Santosh Babu, who lost his life in a violent face-off with Chinese troops in Ladakh's Galwan Valley, the government is likely to award him posthumously with Mahavir Chakra, the second-highest wartime gallantry medal on Republic Day this year.

This will be the first time since the Kargil War that the wartime gallantry award will be awarded, Swarajya reported.

The Indian Army recommended that soldiers who foiled Chinese troops attempt during the Galwan valley clash should be awarded war-time chakra series awards this Republic Day.

The wartime Chakra series awards include highest Paramvir Chakra, Mahavir Chakra and Vir Chakra.

The list of personnel recommended for the gallantry awards included the 16 Bihar Commanding Officer Colonel Santosh Babu who lost his life in the face-off.


On June 15, 2020, at least 20 Indian Army soldiers lost their lives in a violent face-off with Chinese troops in Ladakh's Galwan valley near the patrolling point 14 area. China, however, is yet to disclose the number of its soldiers killed and injured in the clash though it officially admitted to having suffered casualties.

The clash led to strengthening India's stand, which has now permitted troops to use weapons during patrolling after the Chinese soldiers used stones, nail-studded sticks, iron rods and clubs in carrying out brutal attacks on Indian soldiers.

Meanwhile, the names of 20 Indian Army personnel were inscribed on the National War Memorial in New Delhi ahead of the Republic Day.

The Indian Army has already built a memorial for the 'Gallants of Galwan' at Post 120 in eastern Ladakh.

Also Read: 20 Chinese Soldiers, Four Indian Soldiers Injured After Clash In Sikkim's Naku La

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Navya Singh

Navya Singh

Trending News Editor

Navya writes and speaks about matters that often do not come out or doesn’t see daylight. Defense and economy of the country is of special interest to her and a lot of her content revolves around that.

Shweta Kothari

Shweta Kothari

Managing Editor

A broadcast turned digital journalist, Shweta Kothari heads the newsroom at The Logical Indian. She has previously worked with CNBC and NewsX as a news anchor and senior correspondent. Shweta holds a masters degree in journalism from the university of Sussex, UK and started her career with work placement with BBC in Scotland.

Rajath

Rajath

contributor

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian