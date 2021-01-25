Galwan Valley Hero Col Santosh Babu To Be Posthumously Awarded Mahavir Chakra On Republic Day

To acknowledge the valour and sacrifice of Col Santosh Babu, who lost his life in a violent face-off with Chinese troops in Ladakh's Galwan Valley, the government is likely to award him posthumously with Mahavir Chakra, the second-highest wartime gallantry medal on Republic Day this year.

This will be the first time since the Kargil War that the wartime gallantry award will be awarded, Swarajya reported.

The Indian Army recommended that soldiers who foiled Chinese troops attempt during the Galwan valley clash should be awarded war-time chakra series awards this Republic Day.

The wartime Chakra series awards include highest Paramvir Chakra, Mahavir Chakra and Vir Chakra.

The list of personnel recommended for the gallantry awards included the 16 Bihar Commanding Officer Colonel Santosh Babu who lost his life in the face-off.

Colonel Santosh Babu, the Commanding Officer of 16 Bihar who was killed in action along with 19 others in the Galwan clash last year, to be decorated with a posthumous Maha Vir Chakra on #RepublicDay. (That's a war-time decoration). pic.twitter.com/dd8rxsJAyl — Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) January 25, 2021





If Col Santosh Babu, who was killed in action along with 19 other Indian soldiers in the Galwan clash last June is awarded Mahavir Chakra (second highest war time gallantry award) then it is clear, India is treating the current standoff with China in Ladakh as war. — Nitin A. Gokhale (@nitingokhale) January 25, 2021

On June 15, 2020, at least 20 Indian Army soldiers lost their lives in a violent face-off with Chinese troops in Ladakh's Galwan valley near the patrolling point 14 area. China, however, is yet to disclose the number of its soldiers killed and injured in the clash though it officially admitted to having suffered casualties.



The clash led to strengthening India's stand, which has now permitted troops to use weapons during patrolling after the Chinese soldiers used stones, nail-studded sticks, iron rods and clubs in carrying out brutal attacks on Indian soldiers.

Meanwhile, the names of 20 Indian Army personnel were inscribed on the National War Memorial in New Delhi ahead of the Republic Day.

The Indian Army has already built a memorial for the 'Gallants of Galwan' at Post 120 in eastern Ladakh.

