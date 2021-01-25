20 Chinese Soldiers, Four Indian Soldiers Injured After Clash In Sikkim's Naku La

Amid the ongoing standoff between India and China, India foiled an attempt by the Chinese troops to intrude across the border at Naku La in North Sikkim last week, India Today reported.

As per reports, Chinese soldiers tried to cross the border in Naku La in North Sikkim, which resulted in a violent clash and injuries on both sides.

While nearly 20 Chinese soldiers were injured in the clash at Naku La in Sikkim, at least four Indian Army soldiers reportedly suffered injuries.

The situation at the clash site remains tense but stable. Naku La was one of the face-off sites between India and Chin last year as well.



The incident comes a day after India and China held the ninth round of military talks to defuse border tensions in eastern Ladakh on Sunday, January 24. The talks, which finished at around 2.30 am and lasted for more than 15 hours, were held at Moldo opposite Chushul in eastern Ladakh sector.

Meanwhile, close to 100,000 Indian and Chinese troops are deployed in eastern Ladakh.

India and China were engaged in a months-long standoff in Doklam in 2017. Both sides held a series of diplomatic and military talks to resolve the row. However, no breakthrough has been achieved to end the standoff.

The latest incident comes months after the deadly face-off that took place on June 15 when PLA soldiers clashed with Indian troops close to patrol point 14 in the Galwan valley of eastern Ladakh. The clash resulted in the death of at least 20 Indian Army soldiers.

Also Read: 'Media's Duty Is To Inform, Educate Readers, Viewers': Delhi Court Criticizes Media Trial Against Umar Khalid