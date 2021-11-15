All section
Coimbatore Student Suicide: Principal Arrested For Inaction Against Teacher Accused Of Sexual Assault

Credits: Unsplash 

Coimbatore Student Suicide: Principal Arrested For Inaction Against Teacher Accused Of Sexual Assault

Tamil Nadu,  15 Nov 2021 8:06 AM GMT

In her suicide note, the victim has also mentioned the names of people behind the gruesome crime, including the accused's wife, who is a teacher at the same school and was aware of the crime.

Tamil Nadu Police have arrested the principal of the Coimbatore school, where a 17-year-old girl died by suicide, for not initiating action against the teacher who was accused of allegedly sexually assaulting the deceased. The head has been charged under the POCSO Act.

The minor strangled herself to death on Thursday, after being sexually assaulted by the teacher multiple times. In her suicide note, the victim has also mentioned the names of people behind the gruesome crime, including the accused's wife, who is a teacher at the same school and was aware of the crime.

The Incident

The saddening incident has shaken the core of schools across the state, and Chief Minister MK Stalin has directed the administration to be vigilant about the safety of girls and women.

The accused, identified as Mithun Chakraborthy, was apprehended on Saturday, November 13, and was booked under IPC Section 306 (abetment of suicide) and relevant sections of the POCSO Act.

The victim was a Class 12 student of a prominent school in Coimbatore. According to the Hindustan Times report, the incident took place between March and May this year.

As the schools were closed because of the coronavirus pandemic, Chakraborthy had called the minor girl to school on the pretext of conducting special classes. When she reached the school premises, he forced himself on her and assaulted her.

After two months of suffering, the minor shared her plight with her friends, who informed the principal. However, the head did not initiate any action against the teacher.

Chakraborthy had later resigned from the school in September, but he continued to harass the girl.

The deceased's mother told the police about her daughter's repeated request of changing the school. When the family asked the reason behind shifting, the teenager did not share her ordeal.

Expressing his grief over the young girl's death, the Chief Minister assured justice to the family and initiated stringent action against the accused.

Also Read: Women In Bihar To Receive Rs1 Lakh Incentive For Clearing BPSC, UPSC Prelims Exams

