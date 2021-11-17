CM Naveen Patnaik Inaugurated 130 Schools With Better Facilities In Odisha

The Chief Minister of Odisha, Naveen Patnaik inaugurated 130 schools with better facilities in 5 districts under the 5T School Transformation Program of the state. In this program, a total number of 531 schools were on the list. A total of 130 schools have been started in the five districts, including Nuapada, Sambalpur, Ganjam, Rayagada, and Nayagarh.

Transforming School Environment

During the inauguration program, Chief Minister said, "Competitiveness feeling is and essential; part in school life, and after this, the school's environment have been transformed and boosted the spirit of competitiveness among the students to achieve higher."

Chief Minister also requested students to take full advantage of all the facilities of this transformation in the education system in the state. In the first phase of this transformation approx 1075 schools have been inaugurated, as reported by ANI.

Patnaik further said, "the future of the nation is being shaped in schools only ."

He also added that in a life of a child, school time is the most crucial time, so it is our responsibility to create opportunities for students to enhance and develop their skills. I want My state's students to excel in all fields, including sports, music and studies.

The Goal

He then went on to explain: "The main motive of this transformation program is to help students so that they can dream something big and move forward in life with confidence to face the real world and challenges in life. This transformation program is going to change the differences what city and village schools usually have."

He also said, "the state government also reserved 15 per cent seats for government school students in all the government and medical colleges so that they can fulfil their dream of becoming an engineer, and a doctor in their life.

