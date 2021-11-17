All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
CM Naveen Patnaik Inaugurated 130 Schools With Better Facilities In Odisha

Photo Credit: ANI

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

CM Naveen Patnaik Inaugurated 130 Schools With Better Facilities In Odisha

Pratibha Sahu

Writer: Pratibha Sahu

Pratibha Sahu

Pratibha Sahu

Remote Intern

She has completed Bachelor of Arts in Mass Communication from Makahnalal Chaturvedi recently and is currently pursuing a Masters in Advertising And Public Relations. She loves writing on current issues and love voice-overs. She has done internships in content writing, voice-over artist, SEO analyst, social media management, and as a radio jockey too.

See article by Pratibha Sahu

Odisha,  17 Nov 2021 8:34 AM GMT  | Updated 2021-11-17T17:26:37+05:30check update history

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Pratibha Sahu

Pratibha Sahu

Pratibha Sahu

Remote Intern

She has completed Bachelor of Arts in Mass Communication from Makahnalal Chaturvedi recently and is currently pursuing a Masters in Advertising And Public Relations. She loves writing on current issues and love voice-overs. She has done internships in content writing, voice-over artist, SEO analyst, social media management, and as a radio jockey too.

See article by Pratibha Sahu

Under the 5T School Transformation program of Odisha, CM Naveen Patnaik Inaugurated 130 schools in 5 districts.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The Chief Minister of Odisha, Naveen Patnaik inaugurated 130 schools with better facilities in 5 districts under the 5T School Transformation Program of the state. In this program, a total number of 531 schools were on the list. A total of 130 schools have been started in the five districts, including Nuapada, Sambalpur, Ganjam, Rayagada, and Nayagarh.

Transforming School Environment

During the inauguration program, Chief Minister said, "Competitiveness feeling is and essential; part in school life, and after this, the school's environment have been transformed and boosted the spirit of competitiveness among the students to achieve higher."

Chief Minister also requested students to take full advantage of all the facilities of this transformation in the education system in the state. In the first phase of this transformation approx 1075 schools have been inaugurated, as reported by ANI.

Patnaik further said, "the future of the nation is being shaped in schools only ."

He also added that in a life of a child, school time is the most crucial time, so it is our responsibility to create opportunities for students to enhance and develop their skills. I want My state's students to excel in all fields, including sports, music and studies.

The Goal

He then went on to explain: "The main motive of this transformation program is to help students so that they can dream something big and move forward in life with confidence to face the real world and challenges in life. This transformation program is going to change the differences what city and village schools usually have."

He also said, "the state government also reserved 15 per cent seats for government school students in all the government and medical colleges so that they can fulfil their dream of becoming an engineer, and a doctor in their life.

Also Read: Srinagar Police Chief Pays Rs 1L From His Own Pocket To Old Man Who Was Robbed, Wins Hearts

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Pratibha Sahu
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Pratibha Sahu
5T School transformation Program 
Odisha 
CM Naveen Patnaik 
Education 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X