Srinagar Police Chief Pays Rs 1L From His Own Pocket To Old Man Who Was Robbed, Wins Hearts

In a heartwarming gesture, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Srinagar Sandeep Chaudhary stepped up to pay Rs 1 lakh to an old man who was robbed of his hard-earned money on Saturday, November 13.

90-year-old Abdul Rahman, a street food vendor, was attacked by a group of men at the Bohri Kadal region of Srinagar. The robbers beat him black and blue before snatching the money he had reportedly saved over the years for his final rites.

A video of the elderly man narrating his ordeal went viral in Kashmir. SSP Sandeep saw the video and decided to act on watching the helplessness of the man. He paid the amount from his own pocket until the robbers are caught.

Good of @SrinagarPolice and @Sandeep_IPS_JKP to give Rs one lakh to Abdul Rehman, 90 till the time money is retrieved from burglars who looted Rs 1 lakh from Channa seller's home. Rehman sells snacks at Bohrikadal and lives alone. He had kept hard earned money for his last rites. pic.twitter.com/CW8nAlyZMb — Mufti Islah (@islahmufti) November 14, 2021

"Sometimes it takes time to catch the culprits. I saw his face in the video and decided to help him. Money is not a big problem even iPhone costs more than a lakh but for him, it was his life savings that were lost." said SSP Sandeep to The Kashmir Monitor.



"In fear of misplacing the amount, the old man always carries his savings along with him. He had savings of one lakh sixty thousand rupees which he divided into two and kept one lakh in one pocket and 60 thousand in another pocket. Robbers snatched one lakh rupees from him. Saving such an amount by selling nuts on the roadside is a big thing. I felt bad after knowing this incident." he added.

As per reports, an FIR has been registered and the investigation is underway to catch the culprits.

Helping an old person who is still working at such an age to earn a single penny for his livelihood is itself a service to mankind. This small gesture of SSP Sandeep is winning hearts on the internet and has been praised by so many internet users.

