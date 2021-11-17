All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Srinagar Police Chief Pays Rs 1L From His Own Pocket To Old Man Who Was Robbed, Wins Hearts

Image Credits: Twitter/AkshatSaraf

Uplifting
The Logical Indian Crew

Srinagar Police Chief Pays Rs 1L From His Own Pocket To Old Man Who Was Robbed, Wins Hearts

Pratibha Sahu

Writer: Pratibha Sahu

Pratibha Sahu

Pratibha Sahu

Remote Intern

She has completed Bachelor of Arts in Mass Communication from Makahnalal Chaturvedi recently and is currently pursuing a Masters in Advertising And Public Relations. She loves writing on current issues and love voice-overs. She has done internships in content writing, voice-over artist, SEO analyst, social media management, and as a radio jockey too.

See article by Pratibha Sahu

Jammu and Kashmir,  17 Nov 2021 4:08 AM GMT

Editor : Palak Agrawal | 

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

See article by Palak Agrawal

Creatives : Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

See article by Palak Agrawal

90-year-old Abdul Rahman, a street food vendor, was attacked by a group of men. The robbers thrashed him before snatching the money he had reportedly saved over the years for his final rites.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

In a heartwarming gesture, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Srinagar Sandeep Chaudhary stepped up to pay Rs 1 lakh to an old man who was robbed of his hard-earned money on Saturday, November 13.

90-year-old Abdul Rahman, a street food vendor, was attacked by a group of men at the Bohri Kadal region of Srinagar. The robbers beat him black and blue before snatching the money he had reportedly saved over the years for his final rites.

A video of the elderly man narrating his ordeal went viral in Kashmir. SSP Sandeep saw the video and decided to act on watching the helplessness of the man. He paid the amount from his own pocket until the robbers are caught.

"Sometimes it takes time to catch the culprits. I saw his face in the video and decided to help him. Money is not a big problem even iPhone costs more than a lakh but for him, it was his life savings that were lost." said SSP Sandeep to The Kashmir Monitor.

"In fear of misplacing the amount, the old man always carries his savings along with him. He had savings of one lakh sixty thousand rupees which he divided into two and kept one lakh in one pocket and 60 thousand in another pocket. Robbers snatched one lakh rupees from him. Saving such an amount by selling nuts on the roadside is a big thing. I felt bad after knowing this incident." he added.

As per reports, an FIR has been registered and the investigation is underway to catch the culprits.

Helping an old person who is still working at such an age to earn a single penny for his livelihood is itself a service to mankind. This small gesture of SSP Sandeep is winning hearts on the internet and has been praised by so many internet users.

Also Read: J&K Has 6 Lakh Drug Addicts, 90% From 17-33 Age Group: Govt

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Pratibha Sahu
,
Editor : Palak Agrawal
,
Creatives : Palak Agrawal
Srinagar Police 
Old Man robbed 
SSP Sandeep Choudhary 
Donation 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X