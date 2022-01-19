All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
After Bulli Bai, Clubhouse Apps Chatroom Passes Derogatory Remarks On Muslim Women

Image Credits: Clubhouse, Pixabay 

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

After Bulli Bai, Clubhouse App's Chatroom Passes Derogatory Remarks On Muslim Women

Akanksha Saxena

Writer: Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Digital Journalist

I am a budding journalist who loves to write stories that have the ability to connect with people.

See article by Akanksha Saxena

India,  19 Jan 2022 8:37 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Digital Journalist

I am a budding journalist who loves to write stories that have the ability to connect with people.

See article by Akanksha Saxena

The Clubhouse app became popular during the pandemic where people joined chatrooms to interact with different communities and hold meaningful discussions. The topics ranged from spirituality to fitness and others.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The Bulli Bai horrors were dissipating when yet another similar incident took place on the internet that has disgusted the country. Now, the Clubhouse app found itself under the radar as one of their chatrooms held a vile discussion about Muslim women.

Named 'Muslim gals are more beautiful than Hindu gals', the chatroom consisted of over 20 participants who willingly took part in the conversation and passed derogatory comments. On the pretext of 'appreciating their beauty, their words incited violence and rape against young Muslim girls while their fellow participants only encouraged them further.

Chatroom Members Chanted 'Jai Shri Ram'

Several video screenshots were shared on social media platforms that showcased what was discussed in the chatroom. Many of the participants were girls who cheered the others on while they passed derogatory remarks, and they even chanted 'Jai Shri Ram'. Some users stated that violating a Muslim girl's dignity is equal to 'building seven temples' or 'destroying Babri Masjid.'

Speaking to The Logical Indian, a recent app user named Rahul* told about the ordeal. He found out about the incident through a screen recording shared on Reddit. He said,"I joined Clubhouse a month back to explore what it was. It has chatrooms that one can join at their leisure. From spirituality to fitness, everything is discussed there. However, there is a dark side to it as well. Many chatrooms cater to obscene that are discussed popularly."

Further, he explains some of the vile things that were said in the video. The topics ranged from 'ghar wapsi' to their 'private parts' openly discussed. Not only that, a user even asked if there was a Muslim girl, asking her to give him the 'experience.'

Strict Action Necessary

Soon after the clip went viral, the outrage was evident. The Delhi Commission For Women (DCW) 's chairperson, Swati Malliwal condemned the act and asked for strict action. She issued a notice to Delhi Police, asking them to arrest the perpetrators.

As reported by The Print, Delhi Police filed the First Information Report (FIR) under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on the ground of religion), 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion) and 354A (sexual harassment) on Tuesday. The culprits are yet to be apprehended.

The Rot Runs Deep

In the Sulli Deals and Bulli Bai cases, youngsters spewed hatred against a specific community. The video recording from Clubhouse only does more harm than good. While many call the act out on Twitter, some state that it could be done out of 'sarcasm.'

Malicious or not, outraging someone's modesty in the name of religion and amplifying it is never the right path to go down. During the pandemic, the Clubhouse app became extremely popular among netizens as they got a platform to express their views and hold meaningful discussions. However, recent times has seen a rise in derogatory groups on the app.

"There is nothing wrong in saying Jai Shri Ram. For someone who is Hindu, they don't mind chanting this. There was a time when people used to chant it out of devotion, and now, people chant it with hatred and aggression by making other religions feel inferior to theirs," Rahul further adds in the conversation.

The involvement of young people in such crimes sets the wrong precedent. Such brazen hatred only raises uncomfortable questions about where the country is headed. While the authorities are doing everything to put such hatemongers behind bars, it is yet to be seen if the actions are enough to remove the rot deeply engrained in the Indian society.

(*name changed to keep the source's anonymity)

Also Read: Empathy Or Punishment? Javed Akhtar's Tweet On Bulli Bai Mastermind Sparks Controversy

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Akanksha Saxena
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Akanksha Saxena
Clubhouse 
Muslims 
Sulli deals 
hate speech 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X