The Bulli Bai horrors were dissipating when yet another similar incident took place on the internet that has disgusted the country. Now, the Clubhouse app found itself under the radar as one of their chatrooms held a vile discussion about Muslim women.

Named 'Muslim gals are more beautiful than Hindu gals', the chatroom consisted of over 20 participants who willingly took part in the conversation and passed derogatory comments. On the pretext of 'appreciating their beauty, their words incited violence and rape against young Muslim girls while their fellow participants only encouraged them further.



Chatroom Members Chanted 'Jai Shri Ram'

Several video screenshots were shared on social media platforms that showcased what was discussed in the chatroom. Many of the participants were girls who cheered the others on while they passed derogatory remarks, and they even chanted 'Jai Shri Ram'. Some users stated that violating a Muslim girl's dignity is equal to 'building seven temples' or 'destroying Babri Masjid.'

#SulliDeals and #BulliDeals are just the tip of the iceberg

Here a bunch of young híndú girls and boys are discussing on @Clubhouse on how violating a Muslim girl is equal to building 7 temples.

Speaking to The Logical Indian, a recent app user named Rahul* told about the ordeal. He found out about the incident through a screen recording shared on Reddit. He said,"I joined Clubhouse a month back to explore what it was. It has chatrooms that one can join at their leisure. From spirituality to fitness, everything is discussed there. However, there is a dark side to it as well. Many chatrooms cater to obscene that are discussed popularly."

Further, he explains some of the vile things that were said in the video. The topics ranged from 'ghar wapsi' to their 'private parts' openly discussed. Not only that, a user even asked if there was a Muslim girl, asking her to give him the 'experience.'



Strict Action Necessary

Soon after the clip went viral, the outrage was evident. The Delhi Commission For Women (DCW) 's chairperson, Swati Malliwal condemned the act and asked for strict action. She issued a notice to Delhi Police, asking them to arrest the perpetrators.

As reported by The Print, Delhi Police filed the First Information Report (FIR) under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on the ground of religion), 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion) and 354A (sexual harassment) on Tuesday. The culprits are yet to be apprehended.



The Rot Runs Deep

In the Sulli Deals and Bulli Bai cases, youngsters spewed hatred against a specific community. The video recording from Clubhouse only does more harm than good. While many call the act out on Twitter, some state that it could be done out of 'sarcasm.'

Malicious or not, outraging someone's modesty in the name of religion and amplifying it is never the right path to go down. During the pandemic, the Clubhouse app became extremely popular among netizens as they got a platform to express their views and hold meaningful discussions. However, recent times has seen a rise in derogatory groups on the app.



"There is nothing wrong in saying Jai Shri Ram. For someone who is Hindu, they don't mind chanting this. There was a time when people used to chant it out of devotion, and now, people chant it with hatred and aggression by making other religions feel inferior to theirs," Rahul further adds in the conversation.

The involvement of young people in such crimes sets the wrong precedent. Such brazen hatred only raises uncomfortable questions about where the country is headed. While the authorities are doing everything to put such hatemongers behind bars, it is yet to be seen if the actions are enough to remove the rot deeply engrained in the Indian society.



(*name changed to keep the source's anonymity)

