All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Empathy Or Punishment? Javed Akhtars Tweet On Bulli Bai Mastermind Sparks Controversy

Image Credits: Pixabay, Wikimedia, Twitter/ Javed Akhtar 

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Empathy Or Punishment? Javed Akhtar's Tweet On Bulli Bai Mastermind Sparks Controversy

Akanksha Saxena

Writer: Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Digital Journalist

I am a budding journalist who loves to write stories that have the ability to connect with people.

See article by Akanksha Saxena

India,  6 Jan 2022 12:37 PM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Digital Journalist

I am a budding journalist who loves to write stories that have the ability to connect with people.

See article by Akanksha Saxena

The veteran lyricist asked netizens to show 'compassion' towards the 18-year-old culprit, asking 'kind elders' to explain to her what she did wrong by targeting Muslim women on social media platforms.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

As the clock struck 12 on December 31, the entire world rang in 2022 with muted enthusiasm and hopes for a better year. However, the first week of the year has brought more despair than happy tidings.

Several Muslim women took to Twitter to express their disregard over an app called 'Bulli Bai', where their pictures were shared in a mortifying online 'auction'. This happened six months after the 'Sulli Deals' ordeal terrorised women on social media, raising questions about their safety online.

The last few days saw the authorities taking stern action against the perpetrators. Mumbai Police managed to arrest three people till now, an 18-year-old girl named Shweta Singh. Slowly and steadily, all her details were revealed. As reported by The Quint, she worked with a Bengaluru-based engineer on the app. She hails originally from Uttarakhand. Her father passed away due to COVID-19, and her mother because of cancer before.

In light of this, some have used this argument to 'sympathise' with the culprit. Veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar asked everyone to 'forgive' her actions. Further, he added that kind elders should get together and explain what she did wrong.



Twitter Stands Divided

Very few people agreed with Javed Akhtar. Calling her an 'orphan', they believe that she was 'misguided' and manipulated to act this way.


His tweet left a bad taste in netizens' mouths as they took to the microblogging site to criticised him. The second wave of COVID-19 was devastating for the entire country. Scores of people lost their loved ones. Therefore, Akhtar's justification did not sit well with many users. "Sir, if she lost her parent to Covid, presumably because of govt mismanagement that took so many lives, then she should have been furious with the govt. How did that translate into auctioning women and becoming a criminal," a user reacted.


Many users called the lyricist out for misusing his privilege by making such a remark. "If you can't use your position and privilege to ask bigger questions and seek accountability, then please don't speak at all. This is not unusual behaviour, and this is majoritarian radicalisation that needs attention. Now," another Twitter user said.

Such incidents raise uncomfortable questions about restorative justice. While it aims to steer the youth away from radical ideologies, its efficacy is a bone of contention. Over the years, youngsters in India are being exposed to communal hatred, and young students are encouraged to propagate ideologies that alienate people from minority communities.

Is Empathy Necessary?

People often refuse to believe that a person this young is capable of committing such heinous acts. However, the truth is not so straightforward. Nowadays, several young people have access to the internet and use social media religiously, and they can take a stand on the issue at hand. With such young culprits behind the 'Bulli Bai' app, it only poses more danger than before.

The ideas of compassion and empathy are tricky. Restorative Justice is a term thrown into conversations easily, but it is more complicated to execute. The consequence of 'Sulli Deals' and 'Bulli Bai' is scarring. Many of the victims are incredibly young and hope for a better future. Social media platforms have become a threat to their freedom as they will not express themselves freely. Such acts have only made them retreat further in their shells.

While there are calls for stringent cyber laws, the public's mentality needs improvement. Now is the time to ask uncomfortable questions instead of forgiving the criminal for being 'young' and without her parents. Therefore, Javed Akhtar's tweet sets a problematic precedent during such precarious times.

Also Read: "Bulli Bai"App Outrage: A Clarion Call For Stringent Cyber Laws In India

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Akanksha Saxena
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Akanksha Saxena
Javed Akhtar 
Sulli deals 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X