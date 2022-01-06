Empathy Or Punishment? Javed Akhtar's Tweet On Bulli Bai Mastermind Sparks Controversy

As the clock struck 12 on December 31, the entire world rang in 2022 with muted enthusiasm and hopes for a better year. However, the first week of the year has brought more despair than happy tidings.

Several Muslim women took to Twitter to express their disregard over an app called 'Bulli Bai', where their pictures were shared in a mortifying online 'auction'. This happened six months after the 'Sulli Deals' ordeal terrorised women on social media, raising questions about their safety online.



The last few days saw the authorities taking stern action against the perpetrators. Mumbai Police managed to arrest three people till now, an 18-year-old girl named Shweta Singh. Slowly and steadily, all her details were revealed. As reported by The Quint, she worked with a Bengaluru-based engineer on the app. She hails originally from Uttarakhand. Her father passed away due to COVID-19, and her mother because of cancer before.



In light of this, some have used this argument to 'sympathise' with the culprit. Veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar asked everyone to 'forgive' her actions. Further, he added that kind elders should get together and explain what she did wrong.





If " bully bai" was really masterminded by an 18 year old girl who has recently lost her parents to cancer n Corona I think the women or some of them meet her and like kind elders make her understand that why what ever she did was wrong . Show her compassion and forgive her . — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) January 5, 2022





Twitter Stands Divided

Very few people agreed with Javed Akhtar. Calling her an 'orphan', they believe that she was 'misguided' and manipulated to act this way.





It is hard to believe she could be the master mind, there must some other force working to indoctrinate her and manipulate her in doing this. — sunitha krishnan (@sunita_krishnan) January 5, 2022

His tweet left a bad taste in netizens' mouths as they took to the microblogging site to criticised him. The second wave of COVID-19 was devastating for the entire country. Scores of people lost their loved ones. Therefore, Akhtar's justification did not sit well with many users. "Sir, if she lost her parent to Covid, presumably because of govt mismanagement that took so many lives, then she should have been furious with the govt. How did that translate into auctioning women and becoming a criminal," a user reacted.







Yes. The victims of constant harassment. They should lose more sleep trying to educate the people behind these apps. Not the majority community that has helped perpetuate this kinda bigotry. Why should the majority be held accountable or forced to introspect & re-educate? Right? — Pramit (@pramitheus) January 5, 2022

Many users called the lyricist out for misusing his privilege by making such a remark. "If you can't use your position and privilege to ask bigger questions and seek accountability, then please don't speak at all. This is not unusual behaviour, and this is majoritarian radicalisation that needs attention. Now," another Twitter user said.



Such incidents raise uncomfortable questions about restorative justice. While it aims to steer the youth away from radical ideologies, its efficacy is a bone of contention. Over the years, youngsters in India are being exposed to communal hatred, and young students are encouraged to propagate ideologies that alienate people from minority communities.



Is Empathy Necessary?

People often refuse to believe that a person this young is capable of committing such heinous acts. However, the truth is not so straightforward. Nowadays, several young people have access to the internet and use social media religiously, and they can take a stand on the issue at hand. With such young culprits behind the 'Bulli Bai' app, it only poses more danger than before.

The ideas of compassion and empathy are tricky. Restorative Justice is a term thrown into conversations easily, but it is more complicated to execute. The consequence of 'Sulli Deals' and 'Bulli Bai' is scarring. Many of the victims are incredibly young and hope for a better future. Social media platforms have become a threat to their freedom as they will not express themselves freely. Such acts have only made them retreat further in their shells.



While there are calls for stringent cyber laws, the public's mentality needs improvement. Now is the time to ask uncomfortable questions instead of forgiving the criminal for being 'young' and without her parents. Therefore, Javed Akhtar's tweet sets a problematic precedent during such precarious times.



