'Denied Leave', CISF Jawan Open Fires At Colleagues In Kolkata Museum; 1 Killed Another Injured

A Paramilitary jawan from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) opened fire at the Indian Museum in Kolkata, West Bengal, on Saturday (August 6), killing one of his colleagues and seriously injuring another.

The incident occurred inside the Kid Street Barrack attached to the Museum, where the CISF head constable Akshay Kumar Mishra went on a shooting rampage using his service weapon, AK-47.

Why Did The Constable Open Fire?

Police sources said the fragging incident appeared to have been triggered by assistant commandant (AC) Subir Ghosh denying the constable leave after his father's demise three days ago, reported The Times of India.

Mishra used the gun to fire indiscriminately, thus killing an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) and injuring the assistant commandant. The police administration took the two injured men to the state-run SSKM Hospital, where one of them died.

Special Operation Launched

Kolkata police launched a special operation to grab the accused, who hid inside the barrack after firing at his colleagues. Two teams comprising commandos and police officers were assembled at the location who entered the area wearing bulletproof jackets. However, Mishra surrendered after an hour after the incident.

ASI Ranjit Sarangi was killed, and AC Subir Ghosh was injured in this operation. Police Commissioner of Kolkata police Binit Goyal rushed to the spot and monitored the process.

Mishra, a resident of Dhenkanal in Odisha, was later arrested by Kolkata Police and taken into custody, reported The Indian Express.

Indian Museum, Kolkata

After the news spread, many people gathered in front of the barrack, after which Police used a public address system to disperse the mob.

Founded in 1814, the Indian Museum, located at the heart of Kolkata, is the largest and oldest Museum not only in the Indian subcontinent but also in the Asia-Pacific region of the world. It is an autonomous organization under the administrative control of the Union ministry of culture.