Image Credit- Wikipedia, Wikipedia, Unsplash (Representational)

Image Credit- Wikipedia, Wikipedia, Unsplash (Representational)

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

'Denied Leave', CISF Jawan Open Fires At Colleagues In Kolkata Museum; 1 Killed Another Injured

Simran Jeet

Writer: Simran Jeet

Simran Jeet

Simran Jeet

Remote Intern

She is a a dedicated and an optimistic person who believes in learning from experience.

See article by Simran Jeet

West Bengal,  7 Aug 2022 11:21 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

An AK-47-wielding CISF constable went on a shooting rampage on the streets of Kolkata on Saturday, firing at his colleagues. One assistant sub-inspector was killed in the shooting, while the assistant commandant was injured.

A Paramilitary jawan from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) opened fire at the Indian Museum in Kolkata, West Bengal, on Saturday (August 6), killing one of his colleagues and seriously injuring another.

The incident occurred inside the Kid Street Barrack attached to the Museum, where the CISF head constable Akshay Kumar Mishra went on a shooting rampage using his service weapon, AK-47.

Why Did The Constable Open Fire?

Police sources said the fragging incident appeared to have been triggered by assistant commandant (AC) Subir Ghosh denying the constable leave after his father's demise three days ago, reported The Times of India.

Mishra used the gun to fire indiscriminately, thus killing an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) and injuring the assistant commandant. The police administration took the two injured men to the state-run SSKM Hospital, where one of them died.

Special Operation Launched

Kolkata police launched a special operation to grab the accused, who hid inside the barrack after firing at his colleagues. Two teams comprising commandos and police officers were assembled at the location who entered the area wearing bulletproof jackets. However, Mishra surrendered after an hour after the incident.

ASI Ranjit Sarangi was killed, and AC Subir Ghosh was injured in this operation. Police Commissioner of Kolkata police Binit Goyal rushed to the spot and monitored the process.

Mishra, a resident of Dhenkanal in Odisha, was later arrested by Kolkata Police and taken into custody, reported The Indian Express.

Indian Museum, Kolkata

After the news spread, many people gathered in front of the barrack, after which Police used a public address system to disperse the mob.

Founded in 1814, the Indian Museum, located at the heart of Kolkata, is the largest and oldest Museum not only in the Indian subcontinent but also in the Asia-Pacific region of the world. It is an autonomous organization under the administrative control of the Union ministry of culture.

Also Read: CWG 2022: India's Chase For Gold Continues On Day 9 As Athletes Clinched 14 Medals, Including 3 Gold



Kolkata Museum 
Indian Museum 
CISF 

