"Construction On Own Territory," Says China On Arunachal Village Report

Reacting to a report based on satellite images put out by US-based imaging firm Planet Labs about China building a new village in Arunachal Pradesh, Chinese Foreign Ministry on Thursday said that China's development and construction activities within its own territory is 'normal' and within its 'sovereign right.'

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said, "China's position on the east sector of China-India boundary (South Tibet) is consistent and clear. The illegally established so-called 'Arunachal Pradesh' has never been recognised by us," reported Times of India.

"China's development and construction activities within our own territory is normal and is entirely a matter of our sovereignty. This is beyond reapproach as it is our territory," Hua Chunying added.

China claims Arunachal Pradesh as part of southern Tibet opposing New Delhi's consistent stand that the northeastern state is an integral and inalienable part of India.

Earlier, a report showed two parallel images where it was clear that a new village has been set up by China and it consisted of about 101 homes. Describing the images, it showed that the first image from August 26, 2019, didn't have any human habitation but the second from November 2020 showed a row of structures.

Reacting to the report, earlier, on Monday, The Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi had said, "Government keeps a constant watch on all developments having a bearing on country' security and takes all the necessary measures to safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity."



"India has stepped up the construction of border infrastructure, including roads and bridges for the improvement of the livelihood of its citizen," the ministry had said.

This new report of China building a village in Arunachal Pradesh comes amid the Sino-India standoff in eastern Ladakh for over eight months.

