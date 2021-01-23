Trending

'Serum Institute Suffered Financial Loss Of Over Rs 1,000 Cr Due To Fire': Adar Poonawalla

Serum Institute‘s CEO Adar Poonawalla said that the company was making a new manufacturing line for more vaccines which was affected by the fire.

The Logical Indian Crew
Maharashtra   |   23 Jan 2021 4:56 AM GMT
Writer : Navya Singh | Editor : Vinay Prabhakar | Creatives : Rajath
Serum Institute Suffered Financial Loss Of Over Rs 1,000 Cr Due To Fire: Adar Poonawalla

Image Credit: Zee News

Serum Institute's CEO Adar Poonawalla on Friday, January 22, said that the company has suffered a loss of over Rs 1,000 crores due to the fire which broke out on Thursday, January 21, in a new facility and claimed five lives.

Poonawala said that the company was making a new manufacturing line for more vaccines which was affected by the fire.

"Mainly loss is financial, which is over Rs 1,000 crore. Our new production line has been affected, not Covid vaccines. Loss is to bulk area and production filling line. No actual vaccine was being made where the fire took place. Loss is for the future manufacturing," Poonawalla said.

A major fire had broken out on the fourth and fifth floor of an under-construction building in Serum Institute's 100-acre campus in the SEZ area in Pune.

The fire did not affect the production of COVID-19 vaccine 'Covishield'. However, the fire claimed the lives of five workers at the site.

"It is a brand new facility and installation of equipment was happening there and perhaps that (ongoing works) is what caused this incident. What we have lost is the future production," Poonawalla said.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray assured the public that there was no loss to the Covishield vaccine.

"Covid vaccine is a ray of hope for the entire world. After hearing about the fire at the Serum facility, we all missed a heartbeat for a fraction of a second. After visiting the institute, I can assure you that vaccine manufacturing unit is not affected. It's unfortunate that five people lost their lives," Thackeray said.

CM Thackeray said that the cause of the fire has not been ascertained yet.

Also Read: Five Workers Killed In Fire At Serum Institute Of India, Vaccine Facility Safe

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Navya Singh

Navya Singh

Trending News Editor

Navya writes and speaks about matters that often do not come out or doesn’t see daylight. Defense and economy of the country is of special interest to her and a lot of her content revolves around that.

Vinay Prabhakar

Vinay Prabhakar

Senior People Manager

Rajath

Rajath

contributor

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian