All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Child Marriages Kills 60 Girls Per Day Globally From Pregnancy, Childbirth: Report

Credits: India Today 

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Child Marriages Kills 60 Girls Per Day Globally From Pregnancy, Childbirth: Report

Devyani Madaik

Writer: Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Digital Journalist

A media enthusiast, Devyani believes in learning on the job and there is nothing off limits when it comes to work. Writing is her passion and she is always ready for a debate as well.

See article by Devyani Madaik

India,  12 Oct 2021 11:26 AM GMT

Editor : Palak Agrawal | 

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

See article by Palak Agrawal

Creatives : Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Digital Journalist

A media enthusiast, Devyani believes in learning on the job and there is nothing off limits when it comes to work. Writing is her passion and she is always ready for a debate as well.

See article by Devyani Madaik

Around 80 million child marriages globally were prevented in the last 25 years, but the number grew due to the coronavirus outbreak. The pandemic pushed millions of families into poverty, and women and girls remained the worse-off, facing violence, sexual assault, etc., amid the lockdowns.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Nearly six girls in South Asia and 60 girls worldwide die every day due to pregnancy and childbirth resulting from child marriage. This was revealed by the 'Save The Children' foundation in their Global Girlhood Report 2021.

According to the report, 22,000 girls lose their lives every year globally. The report noted that West and Central Africa recorded the highest mortality rate globally, accounting for nearly half of all estimated deaths globally, with 9,600 fatalities, which means 26 deaths a day.

South Asia was next, reporting 2,000 annual deaths, East Asia and the Pacific with 650 deaths, and 500 yearly fatalities in Latin American and the Caribbean.

Situation Worsened Due To Coronavirus

According to the report, around 80 million child marriages globally were prevented in the last 25 years, but the number grew due to the coronavirus outbreak. The pandemic pushed millions of families into poverty, and women and girls remained the worse-off, facing violence, sexual assault, etc., amid the lockdowns.

The analysis estimated 10 million girls to marry by 2030, indicating the risk of more deaths.

Girls Deprived Of Fundamental Rights

The organisation's international CEO, Inger Ashing, said that child marriage was one of the deadliest forms of sexual and gender-based violence. Every year, millions are forced into wedlock with men who are often much older, depriving them of the opportunity to grow as successful individuals and exercise their fundamental rights.

"Childbirth is the number one killer of teenage girls because their young bodies aren't ready to bear children. The health risks must not be ignored. Governments should ensure their protection not only from child marriages but also premature childbirth-related deaths, and this is possible if girls have a say in the decisions that affect them," Ashing added.

Indian CEO, Sudarsha called it a 'collective failure', as even in this century, such a crime against humanity, which should have been a history, is prevalent. He added that not only people who commit the crime but also those who are not a part of the solution are equally part of the problem.

"To deny children, and more specifically the girl children, their basic right to learn and enjoy a happy and carefree childhood is a human rights violation and needs to be condemned. It should not be dismissed as a cultural element and instead seen as a denial of the right to life and liberty," the media quoted Sudarshan as saying.

Also Read: Four Men Gangrape Dalit Woman At Gunpoint In UP; Opposition Demand Action

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Devyani Madaik
,
Editor : Palak Agrawal
,
Creatives : Devyani Madaik
child marriage 
pregnancy 
childbirth 
south asia 
Global Girlhood Report 2021 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X