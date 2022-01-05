Chhattisgarh Govt Releases Guidelines Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases; Bans Rallies

Amid the rising COVID-19 cases across the country, the Chhattisgarh government has banned processions, rallies, public gatherings, social, cultural, religious and sports events of all kinds throughout the state and directed the authorities to take required action under the provisions of Section 144 and the Epidemic Act. Bhupesh Baghel, the Chief Minister (CM) of state, has ordered imposing a night clampdown from 10 pm to 6 am and restricted the uncommercial activities in the districts with a positivity rate of 4 per cent or more. The CM mandated the closure of all the schools, Anganwadi centres, libraries and similar public places.



According to Chhattisgarh Government Press Release, the state Collectors and Superintendents of Police have been instructed to adhere to every possible measure to prevent the transmission of infection without impeding the economic activities. They have been directed to hold meetings with private doctors & hospitals, NGOs, and media representatives to formulate strategies to prevent the spread of infection, check related fake negative news, and cooperate and donate necessary goods for control measures.

Also, they have been directed to hold meetings with the representative body for different businesses, including malls, wholesalers, gyms, cinema-theatre, hotel-restaurant, swimming pools, auditoriums, marriage palaces, events management groups to ensure that they do not operate on more than one-third of the capacity.

Major Guidelines Mentioned In Government Release

Strict enforcement of COVID-19 protocols, such as using masks and maintaining social distancing in public places. Mandatory to take RTPCR tests at all state airports and instructions to conduct random COVID-19 tests in all state railway stations.

Creation of micro or mini containment zones to conduct tracing and tracking. Call centres should be operational 24x7 for home isolated COVID-19 patients, and in rural areas status of the infection should be monitored through Mitanin.

The CM directed the administration to ensure the real-time availability of hospital beds, stock of medicines, PSA plants and oxygen and report it online daily.

Furthermore, the Chhattisgarh CM also asked all government officials and employees not to travel by air or rail unless unavoidable.

