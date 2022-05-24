All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Chennai Traffic Police Enforces Helmet Rules For Pillion Riders To Reduce Accident Rate

Image Credit: ANI (Representational)

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Chennai Traffic Police Enforces Helmet Rules For Pillion Riders To Reduce Accident Rate

Noureen Begum

Writer: Noureen Begum

Noureen Begum

Noureen Begum

Remote Intern

I am currently pursuing my UG 2nd year programme at Meenakshi College for Women. I am quite passionate about writing and I will put all my efforts while doing my writing work. I would like to increase my writing ability by this Internship as this is a great opportunity and I will try to do my level best.

See article by Noureen Begum

Tamil Nadu,  24 May 2022 8:21 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

The Chennai traffic police strictly implemented the helmet rule on motorcycle riders and the pillion riders from May 23 onwards.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The Chennai Traffic police have made a mandatory helmet for the pillion riders. As the people did not strictly follow it, the Greater Chennai traffic police have made it compulsory. The plan was already implemented, but due to the COVID-19 outbreak, it was not strictly followed. The Greater Chennai police stated that strict actions would be taken against the people not wearing helmets according to the motor vehicle act. The higher authorities also stated that a special drive would also be conducted to create awareness of wearing helmets.

According to the Motor Vehicles Amendment Act 2019, riding without a helmet attracts a penalty of Rs 1,000. If a person riding a pillion is not wearing a helmet, then the driving licence of the rider will be suspended for three months, and a fine of 1,000 will be imposed against them.

Rules Enforced So Harshly

Until May 22, the Chennai traffic police had advised people to wear helmets but strictly implemented the rule from May 23 onwards. An analysis of the data on road accidents involving two-wheelers from January 1 to May 15 this year reveals that 98 people were killed and 841 suffered injuries.

Of these, 80 motorcycle riders and 18 pillion riders lost their lives, and 714 motorcycle riders and 127 pillion riders were injured because they were not wearing helmets, reported The Hindu.

Guidelines That Has To Be Followed By People

Driving a two-wheeler without a helmet is considered illegal. Due to increasing rates of accidents involving two-wheeler, having a helmet has been made mandatory. Wearing helmets protects one's head and saves one's life. It may feel suffocating at some times, but it has its value, Indian Express reported.

All motorists are requested to obey the traffic rules and help the Greater Chennai traffic police accomplish their mission to save lives and make it an accident-free city.

Also Read: Monkeypox Outbreak: Mumbai Issues Alert, Keeps 28-Bed Ward Ready For Suspected Cases

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Noureen Begum
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
Pillion riders 
Chennai traffic police 
Helmet 

Must Reads

10-Yr-Old Creates App That Makes Children Aware Of 'Good Touch And Bad Touch' In Playful Manner
My Story: 'I Was 19-Years-Old When I Lost My Mother, But Her Teachings Inspire Me Till Today'
Union Govt Likely To Increase The Cost Of Midday Meal Scheme After Last Revision In 2020
This Delhi-Based Woman Is On A Mission To Spread Awareness On Organ Donation, Transplantation Across India
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X