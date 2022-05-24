Chennai Traffic Police Enforces Helmet Rules For Pillion Riders To Reduce Accident Rate

The Chennai Traffic police have made a mandatory helmet for the pillion riders. As the people did not strictly follow it, the Greater Chennai traffic police have made it compulsory. The plan was already implemented, but due to the COVID-19 outbreak, it was not strictly followed. The Greater Chennai police stated that strict actions would be taken against the people not wearing helmets according to the motor vehicle act. The higher authorities also stated that a special drive would also be conducted to create awareness of wearing helmets.

According to the Motor Vehicles Amendment Act 2019, riding without a helmet attracts a penalty of Rs 1,000. If a person riding a pillion is not wearing a helmet, then the driving licence of the rider will be suspended for three months, and a fine of 1,000 will be imposed against them.

Rules Enforced So Harshly

Until May 22, the Chennai traffic police had advised people to wear helmets but strictly implemented the rule from May 23 onwards. An analysis of the data on road accidents involving two-wheelers from January 1 to May 15 this year reveals that 98 people were killed and 841 suffered injuries.

Of these, 80 motorcycle riders and 18 pillion riders lost their lives, and 714 motorcycle riders and 127 pillion riders were injured because they were not wearing helmets, reported The Hindu.

@ChennaiTraffic Strict action against pillion riders without helmets - Always take care of the one behind pic.twitter.com/JRWdHYg3Cv — Greater Chennai Traffic Police (@ChennaiTraffic) May 22, 2022

Guidelines That Has To Be Followed By People

Driving a two-wheeler without a helmet is considered illegal. Due to increasing rates of accidents involving two-wheeler, having a helmet has been made mandatory. Wearing helmets protects one's head and saves one's life. It may feel suffocating at some times, but it has its value, Indian Express reported.

All motorists are requested to obey the traffic rules and help the Greater Chennai traffic police accomplish their mission to save lives and make it an accident-free city.

