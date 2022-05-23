All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Monkeypox Outbreak: Mumbai Issues Alert, Keeps 28-Bed Ward Ready For Suspected Cases

Image Credits: Wikipedia, Pixabay (Representational)

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Monkeypox Outbreak: Mumbai Issues Alert, Keeps 28-Bed Ward Ready For Suspected Cases

Tashafi Nazir

Writer: Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

Maharashtra,  23 May 2022 12:11 PM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

In an advisory, the BMC said that a separate ward of 28 beds has been kept at the Kasturba Hospital for the isolation of suspected patients. Their samples will be sent for testing to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

In view of the surging monkeypox cases in several countries, the Mumbai civic body has prepared a 28-bed ward ready at city's Kasturba Hospital to isolate suspected patients.

As per Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials, there has been no report of any suspected or confirmed case of Monkeypox in Mumbai so far.

In an advisory issued about the zoonotic viral disease, the BMC said that the airport authorities are screening passengers from endemic and non-endemic countries showing outbreaks, News18 reported.

"For the isolation of suspected patients, a separate ward of 28 beds has been kept at the Kasturba Hospital. Their samples will be sent for testing to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune," the BMC advisory said.

On May 20, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya directed the National Centre for Disease Control and the ICMR to watch the situation closely. All health facilities in the city have been informed to notify and refer any suspected Monkeypox case to the Kasturba Hospital.

What Is Monkeypox?

As per BMC's advisory, Monkeypox is a viral zoonotic disease, occurring primarily in tropical rainforest areas of central and west Africa and is occasionally exported to other regions.

"The disease typically presents clinically with fever, rash and swollen lymph nodes and may lead to many medical complications," the advisory stated.

It is usually a self-limited disease with symptoms that last from two to four weeks. According to BMC, severe cases can occur and the case fatality rate may vary from 1-10 per cent. Monkeypox can be transmitted from animals to humans and human to human.

How Does It Spread?

The civic body's advisory stated that the virus enters the body through broken skin, respiratory tract or the mucous membranes (eyes, mouth or nose).

The animal-to-human transmission may occur by a scratch or bite, bushmeat preparations, direct contact with body fluids or lesion material, or indirect contact with lesion material, like contaminated bedding, it said.

The human-to-human transmission is thought to occur mainly through large respiratory droplets that require prolonged close contact.

Monkeypox has an incubation period of 7 to 14 days, but can range from 5-to 21 days, and the person is generally not contagious during this period. "An infected person may transmit monkeypox from 1-2 days before the rash appears and remain contagious till all the scabs fall off," the advisory stated.

Also Read: Meet 42-Year-Old Laxmi Jadhav, The First Woman To Drive A BEST Bus In Mumbai


Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tashafi Nazir
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Tashafi Nazir
Monkeypox 
Monkeypox Outbreak 
Mumbai Alert 
Kasturba Hospital 

Must Reads

Generation Z Consumers Make Work And Play Overlap. Gamification Is Part Of Many Adult Tasks, Including Work, Education, Communication
Monkeypox Outbreak: Mumbai Issues Alert, Keeps 28-Bed Ward Ready For Suspected Cases
Video Shared With False Claim Of Woman Walking With Pistol In Hand To Threaten Villagers
My Story:' I Lost My Brother On A Merchant Navy Ship Last Year Under Mysterious Circumstances'
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X