The Logical Indian Crew
Tamil Nadu   |   20 Feb 2021 7:45 AM GMT
Writer : Navya Singh | Editor : Shweta Kothari | Creatives : Rajath
Chennai School Refers To Protesting Farmers As Violent Maniacs In Class 10 Question Paper, Sparks Row

Image Credit: Deep Prakash

A school in Chennai has sparked a massive controversy over a question paper in which it referred to the protesting farmers as 'violent maniacs' in connection with the Republic Day violence in the national capital.


The Class 10 students were asked to write a letter to the editor of a daily newspaper, "condemning such terrible, violent acts" and also recommend measures "to thwart such violent maniacs who act under external instigation".

The question was part of the English Language and Literature paper in the second revision exams on February 11 for class 10 students.

The entire question read: "The diabolical violence that broke out in the national capital on Republic Day filled the hearts of the citizens with condemnation and abhorrence after the farm law protesters went on a rampage destroying public property and attacking police personnel in broad daylight. Write a letter to the Editor of a daily newspaper in your city, condemning such terrible, violent acts of miscreants who fail to realise that country comes before personal needs and gains. Destroying public property, disgracing the national flag, and attacking police personnel are few of the various illegal offences committed, that can never be justified for any reason whatsoever."

The question paper has been widely circulated on social media and the school has received incessant flak for the controversial question.

"This is a sample from a Class X English paper of a popular Chennai school. The incident and the much larger farm bills issue is still being discussed but here this is being said 'violent maniacs under external instigation'," Musician TM Krishna said.




